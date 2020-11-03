Saraf Furniture launches new TVC for festive season

Saraf Furniture has launched its latest TV commercial for the festive season. The advertisement highlights its values as a brand that extends its care not just towards an individual, but their family as well.

Raghunandan Saraf - Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture said, “In India, furniture is not just a part of someone’s home, but a part of their familial legacy as well. The pure moment of joy one receives through such treasures passed down through generations is what keeps us motivated to produce authentic, good quality products that can stand the test of time. With Diwali just few days away, it gives us immense joy to do our part for our customers by giving them a chance to create their own legacies with our top-quality furniture that can brighten their lives as they celebrate the festival of lights.”