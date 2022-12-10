Sara Ali Khan shares her Christmas list for Ferrero Rocher Moments

Staying true to its bold narrative, Doritos has unveiled a ‘stunt-tastic’ TVC campaign to introduce its hottest new flavour – Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot.

Featuring brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, and director Rohit Shetty the campaign film – #ChipsNahiFire brings alive the intense heat of Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot.

The film is a beautifully shot and fresh “behind the scenes” take on Rohit Shetty directing Kartik Aaryan in the Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot commercial.

Speaking on the launch, Kartik Aaryan said, “When the brand team told me they’re introducing a super spicy new flavour called Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the nachos! As soon as I tried Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot, my reaction was quite similar to what you see in the TVC, the spiciness and cheesiness of the product elevated the taste to an entirely new level. The added bonus has been the wonderful experience of working with Rohit (Shetty) sir for the first time in front of the camera. This is personally my favourite Doritos film!”

Talking about the brand film, Rohit Shetty, said, “Everyone knows that I love the bold action genre, so I was very happy to collaborate with Doritos, who also believes in embracing boldness. I had a blast shooting for this project with Kartik Aaryan and bringing the Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot proposition to life via our blazing ad film. Look forward to entertaining the fans with the perfect combination of spicy bold and crunchy.”

Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India shares the brand’s inspiration for the campaign, “Boldness is at the heart of everything that we do at Doritos, and when Doritos launched Sizzlin’ Hot, we were sure we wanted a product that really challenges the heat tolerance of our spice loving audience! Once we had the perfect product, the next step was to design a campaign that tells the audience in the boldest possible way how spicy this flavour really is – that’s where the campaign idea of #ChipsNahiFire was born. The campaign does a fantastic job of establishing Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot and we hope that the fiery duo of Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty leaves the audience wanting to see the TVC again and again.”

Further discussing the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer (South Asia) – Leo Burnett said, “Our newest campaign for Doritos is literally an ad within an ad. The central idea of #ChipsNahiFire has been brought out beautifully in the story telling and both Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty have literally and figuratively sizzled on screen! The film practically challenges the viewers to go try this super bold flavour – Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot!”

Not limited to a TVC, the latest campaign will continue with a robust 360-degree surround spanning multiple platforms just for the fans.