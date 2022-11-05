'Santoor's Young Soch campaign is aimed at connecting with the evolving Indian women’

Nobody says soaps give you a young skin. Young skin is an emotion, and that is what we have tried to highlight in the new Santoor campaign, says S Prasanna Rai, Vice President – Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

Wipro has launched three new TVCs for its popular product Santoor Soap, repositioning the brand with the tagline of “young soch”, to connect with the evolving Indian women.

Talking about the thought behind the films, Rai said the campaign is about today’s evolving women. “Brand Santoor wants to adapt to the changes in the society while positioning itself as the soap for the young skin and young thinking,” he shared.

The TVCs showcase stories of women who are evolving with time and are proud of themselves while setting examples for the society.

“As a brand, Santoor has always tried to showcase a new perspective for women who are at a stage in life where they burdened by the responsibilities towards their families and kids and yet are not afraid of doing what they love, following their passion or simply being themselves. With the campaign, the product has come with “young soch” as a fresh take to connect with young consumers,” he elaborated.

“Younger-looking skin is not about how your skin looks. Nobody says soaps give me young skin. Young skin is an emotion; feeling young and thinking young is an emotion and that is what we have tried to highlight with the new campaign. It is not only about younger skin or looking beautiful, but also feeling young. With this, we are trying to bring new thoughts to the brand,” he further said.

“The key strength of Santoor has been the uniformity in communicating the core proposition of younger-looking skin while refreshing the context and showcasing the aspirations of the young women today. Keeping the essence of Santoor in mind, we are trying to tell a brand new story of the Santoor woman,” he added.

One of the three TVCs of the campaign shows a woman pilot joining back after maternity leave.

The second film talks about women following their hearts, their passion, and thinking differently while making the people around them have an open mind.

The third TVC features the celebrity brand ambassadors; Varun Dhawan for the north and Mahesh Babu for the south.

Talking about Santoor staying relevant throughout the three decades, Rai said, “The soap category has almost 99%, penetration as every household, whether urban or rural, uses soap. Also, the number of brands that existed in the category has remained more or less the same. It's a brand share game, you have to gain share from others because it has nothing to more to deliver in terms of category growth. There are very few new brands that come into the category, so positioning becomes extremely important. And any brand which is strongly present in consumers' minds, consistently tends to do well in this category, and that's what Santoor has been doing.”

“Every three years we do a study of the consumers, middle-class, mostly rural consumers, who are our main target group. We keep researching how are they evolving and how can we adapt. The thing that we have seen is women today is that they are not only concerned about how they look but also are very proud of their thought processes. So the unifying factor which we see was that people who feel young or look young, eventually think young,” he added.

The campaign is conceptualized by Fortuity Communications, while the creative agency is Fortuity Communications which is a part of the Wunderman Thompson Group. Rai said that 75%-80% of the budget around this campaign is for television and the remaining 20-25% of the budget is for digital.

