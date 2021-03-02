Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha TVC showcases 'New Normal' family habits

In line with its aim to strengthen its presence in the health and immunity-boosting segment, Marico Limited has recently announced its foray into the Ayurvedic category with the launch of Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha. It is an Ayurvedic Rasayana, which is a proprietary formulation that combines the goodness of traditional Chyawanprash with added ingredients that consist of Ayush Kwath herbs, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Giloy and 50% more Amla, as compared to the classical (Ras Tantra Sar) formulation. This not only helps boost immunity but also supports the respiratory health needs of today while providing relief from the seasonal cough, cold and sore throat.

To spread further awareness around the product, the company has launched a new TVC that showcases various traditionally established remedies followed in this new normal to keep up their immunity quotient and overall well-being. The TVC also highlights what a day in one’s family looks like today, capturing how the increased awareness in the immunity-boosting and ayurvedic remedies has led to many modern-day consumers turning towards natural ingredients as they are convinced that it is Ayurveda that will help them keep the virus at bay just like it is depicted in the TVC.

Commenting on the latest TVC, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer – India Sales & Chief Executive Officer – New Business, Marico Limited said, “While we embrace the new normal and resume our daily lives with a fresh perspective of putting our health first in today’s scenario, many of us identify with the relevance of old-school remedies. However, a lot of times, doing too many things and trying out myriad solutions with our busy schedules becomes a challenge. Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha, is our effort aimed at bridging this gap, which gives our consumers the goodness of Chyawanprash with 50% Extra Amla, Ayush Kwath Ingredients & Turmeric. We want to position it as a wholesome immunity-boosting ritual for the entire family with the benefits of ayurvedic ingredients.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, ECD and Creative Head, Mumbai said, “When it comes to building immunity, ‘Dadi Maa ke Nuskey’ still holds a very important part in our lives. Age old traditions and healing methods are still used in many households. We wanted to leverage this fact by informing our consumers that the benefits of all these methods can now be found in one product. And it is this ‘All-benefits-in-one’ approach is what Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha stands for.”

