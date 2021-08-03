Royal Enfield reflects on homecoming in new film

Royal Enfield has recently rolled out a brand-new film digitally, which talks about returning Home. The film has been conceptualised and executed by Coconut Films; a Mumbai based production house that was then taken up by Royal Enfield. ‘Home’ follows a sole rider’s journey through Ladakh on a motorcycle, the wheels mapping out the circle of life beneath them. Targeting all biking enthusiasts, the film has been released digitally across social media platforms.

The brand film, which is extensively shot in the beautiful locales of Ladakh, touches upon various emotions and feelings attached to returning to one's safe haven- one’s home. It captures a solo traveller’s emotions and what she feels through her journey back home like reminiscing the good old days and light-hearted moments that are experienced by her while travelling a long distance on her bike. As the brand film suggests, the core message it aims to deliver is that going the distance is not about how far away you will get, but from what length you’re willing to return.

Shedding light on producing and shooting Royal Enfield’s new brand film, Tushar Raut, Co-Founder, Coconut Films said, “When in the middle of a chaos, what keeps one grounded are the roots. And these very roots remain underground. What really works in moments like that is pausing, perhaps taking a step back, return to our roots. Just to remind the purpose of one’s life. And why we started it in the first place. This film has our soul in it.”

He added, “The campaign idea was born out of conversations with our team which has a lot of biking enthusiasts. They all beamed a common passion around the bike, its looks and its performance. One thing we knew was to let the story emote itself while showing the bike in all its glory and yet create a narrative that touches the audience's heart. As for the music, the choice of the folkloric vocals and background music is like an uplifting crescendo that gives a charismatic, authentic touch to the film”.

Speaking about the film, Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head Marketing, Royal Enfield, said, “As a brand, we welcome creative expression and are fortunate to be at the heart of an evolved community of gifted creators. ‘Home’ is an evocative piece of content by Coconut Films that tells a heartfelt story in a very authentic manner”.

Speaking about the film, Director, Aiman Ali said, “Seldom, we get to do projects crafted with so much perseverance, honesty, and love. Shooting at one of the humblest places in the world - Ladakh, and exploring the raw beauty and wholehearted emotions of its people was a side we hadn’t seen before. Their way of life made us wonder if we are missing a point when we say we need to go the distance in life. Maybe at times going the distance could mean taking a step back, towards your roots. This introspection is what fuelled our latest project ‘Home’ for the Royal Enfield Himalayan”.

Founded by Nupur Guha & Tushar Raut, Coconut films has worked on brands like Netflix, Flipkart, BYJU’s, Havells, PhonePe, Tanishq, OLX, Amazon etc.

