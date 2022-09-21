Remembering Raju Srivastava and the memorable ads he's starred in

After a month-long battle, beloved comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, Wednesday. He was 58 years old. The actor was on life support after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest while at the gym on August 10.



After being taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Srivastva underwent angioplasty, but he never gained consciousness. While there were initial reports of the comedian's convalesce, the news of his death came as a shock to the entire nation.



Srivastava blazed into the scene with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and was a front-runner and audience favourite for the winner's title. Prior to that, he played many character roles in Bollywood films like Baazigar, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Aamdani Attanni Kharcha Rupaiya.



He eventually became a household favourite and was lauded for his originality and keen observation of human behaviour, which he represented in comedic sketches.

The comedy star has also lent his voice and persona to some ads. Although they were few and far between, they were quite memorable and peppy. Here's looking at some of them.



Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Srivastava has come across as the voice of reason in all his sketches, often poking fun at the common human foibles. That along with his popularity and mass appeal made Srivastava a perfect ambassador of the Indian government's cleanliness programme the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.



Pet Saffa

One of the most recent ads of Srivastava was for the Ayurvedic brand Pet Saffa. In his distinct comedic style, he attempts to destigmatise constipation. He urges everyone to view it as a serious health problem and not dismiss it like a laughing matter.



Himaratna Oil

Srivastava also starred in this obscure ad from the yesteryears for the Ayurvedic brand Himratna Oil. He mouths a peppy jingle about the stress-busting massage oil in the tune of "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye. "

There has been a huge outpouring of grief on social media with prominent personalities like PM Narendra Modi expressing condolences for the beloved comedian.

The 58-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.

