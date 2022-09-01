Reliance trolled again for ‘no bindi’ ad

Months after Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital is now being trolled on social media for its ‘no bindi’ Ganesh Chaturthi ad

Keyboard warriors of social media have once again lapped up the opportunity to troll India’s leading business conglomerate for its “no bindi” advertisement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The advertisement was published in the leading newspapers on Wednesday with a model in festive attire with an idol of Ganesha in her hands. The ad was for a discount offer on electronics items by Reliance Digital, one of the entities under the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group.

Journalist-turned communication expert Smita Deshmukh posted on Twitter on Wednesday: “The bizarre trend of Indian advertising continues. The woman will not wear a bindi on any occasion. So this is the Reliance Digital ad for #GaneshChaturthi. Understand the message-Brands won’t change despite protest.”

Another user, author Shefali Vaidya quote commented on Deshmukh’s post, “Which Maharashtrian woman brings home Shri Ganesh Murti without a Bindi?”

Which Maharashtrian woman brings home Shri Ganesh Murti without a bindi? @RelianceDigital? #nobindinobusiness https://t.co/GlWpAh6YI0 — Shefali Vaidya. ?? (@ShefVaidya) August 31, 2022

The bizarre trend in Indian advertising continues. The woman will NOT wear a bindi on any occasion. So this is the @RelianceDigital ad for #GaneshaChaturthi2022 Understand the message - brands won't change despite protests. So make your shopping choices carefully. @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/C2VIjrLTPS — Smita Deshmukh?? (@smitadeshmukh) August 31, 2022

Their tweets went viral creating a storm on social media.

Before Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends was also trolled in April this year over “no bindi” advertisements released on Akshay Tritiya. That ad too did not go down well with social media users on Twitter as the model in the ad film was seen without a bindi on her forehead.

Reliance is not alone. Earlier, Malabar Gold & Diamond brand had also been trolled for “no bindi” advertisements for Akshay Tritiya with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan published in a Malayalam daily.

While brands, media, and creative agencies remain tight-lipped over the matter, some ad filmmakers agree that such campaigns are often motivated and prepared with a calculated risk.

e4m sent out an email to Reliance Digital CEO Brian Bade in this regard but did not receive a response till the time of publishing.

