Rapido urges commuters to opt for ‘Smart Commute’ with ‘#LoveTheChase’ campaign

Rapido’s new 360-degree campaign, along with an interactive social media initiative, will allow users to choose the narrative, to go live as well

Rapido, India’s largest bike taxi platform, will go live with its new 360-degree campaign, ‘#LoveTheChase’, to create awareness about benefits of riding a bike taxi. The campaign will see the launch of Rapido’s first TV Commercial, along with a host of digital initiatives- interactive social media campaign, a hookstep challenge and a #TVCMeme contest.

The campaign is a musical that takes the consumers through two use cases, both aimed at establishing the three pillars of Rapido – Affordability, Accessibility and Availability. The first film shows an employee still in bed getting a message from his boss to be in office for a meeting in 15 minutes and how Rapido not only helps him reach in time but also left him with enough time to get the boss a coffee. The second film is about two friends and their need to meet their dream girl, who recently became single. To go one up on his friend who has swanky car, the guy chooses a bike taxi as a smart commute option and reaches the girl, before the friend.

Announcing the campaign, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said, “With commuters looking for a safe and affordable option to commute to work and around the city, our objective is to increase the awareness about the many advantages that a bike taxi ride provides. #LoveTheChase urges viewers to choose ‘Smart Commute’ and make the right choice for everyday commuting. The film will be followed by a host of digital initiatives giving users the power to choose, create and celebrate.”

#LoveTheChase campaign will be live on December 9 across 12+ channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The idea was conceptualized and co-produced by Innovants Media Solutions and Dreams Vault Media. The company has also roped in Raghav Juyal, the King of Slow Motion Dance, for a hook step to the Rap Rap Rapido Jingle.

The company plans to run a one of kind social media interactive campaign, given the audience situations to choose an ending according to what the character(s) should do. Use cases for Rapido will be followed by a choice for the viewers. Depending on what they choose, they will be shown that particular narrative.

With Raghav on board, a #RapidoHookstep challenge will run post the launch of the TVC to further boost the campaign’s visibility among its audience. Rapido will also initiate a #TVCMEME contest, urging the audience to meme their own campaign in funny and relatable everyday situation.