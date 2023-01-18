Q4 2022 in line with expectations: S4 Capital
The company said that is confident of delivering at least £120 million of Operational EBITDA for the full year 2022
S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), the tech-led, new age digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, today confirms that trading in the fourth quarter of 2022 was in line with expectations and therefore the Company anticipates delivering at least £120 million of Operational EBITDA for the full year 2022.
The Company significantly improved Operational EBITDA margin performance in the second half with like-for-like gross profit/net revenue growth also in line with the 25% guidance. As a result of improved liquidity, net debt is expected to be well towards the lower end of the guided range of £130-170 million.
The annual results for 2022 are expected to be announced by Thursday 30th March at the latest. The Company will provide a full outlook for 2023 in the annual results.
Sir Martin Sorrell, S4Capital Executive Chairman said: "We look forward to updating our shareowners on the progress of our results in March. Most market commentators are now projecting high single-digit growth for digital advertising and high teens percentage growth for digital transformation, which we believe we can continue to outpace, given our addressable markets including Technology services, and as we build further momentum with our clients. Their priorities for 2023 seem to be focussed on driving revenue growth through "lower funnel" performance and activation and reducing cost through digital marketing transformation."
OMD retains Nivea India account
OMD has been managing the Nivea India account for the past 9 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 11:40 AM | 2 min read
OMD has retained its position as the Agency on Record for NIVEA, in India.
OMD India has been managing the NIVEA India account for nearly the past 9 years and retained the business after a multi-agency pitch. The agency will continue to handle the integrated media duties for the skincare conglomerate, serviced from its Mumbai office.
Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said: “OMD has been producing great results over the last 8.5 years that have helped Nivea grow. Our dedicated efforts towards the talent transformation agenda have reenergized the relationship with Beiersdorf, which makes us immensely proud. We look forward to building further on the strong foundations of our relationship and helping the business scale to new heights in India with the Omni product suite and data-led expertise.”
Neil George, Managing Director of NIVEA India, said, “With today's rapidly evolving consumer journeys and shifting sentiments driving the intersection of creativity, media, data and innovation - it is vital for us to resume our journey with a partner who understands our growth ambitions and supports the length and breadth of our goals. OMD's capability of driving strategic conversations upstream, refreshed team of media mavens and best-in-class data-led thinking and tools, aligned with what our need of the hour is. We're pleased to be continuing this journey with them and look forward to seeing their data-driven expertise at play as we work to achieve sustainable growth over the coming years.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's kindness over a cuppa, Kurkure's spooky tale
Our pick of the best ads between Jan 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 9:03 AM | 4 min read
There is no dearth of creativity in the Indian adland. Week after week, we are treated to some brilliant TV spots and campaigns that linger in our minds. In the new year, we were treated to some that were refreshingly creative in their approach. Here are our picks for the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Brooke Bond
This ad for Brooke Bond feels like a warm hug, much like a hot cup of tea offered by someone we love. A hospital environment can be nerve-wracking for people dealing with the medical crisis of loved ones alone. All the uncertainties, fear and sadness can weigh down on them. The latest Brooke Bond ad by Ogilvy shows the difference a stranger’s kindness and a hot cup of tea can make. The film was well-received on social media, particularly for actor Sulbha Arya’s nuanced performance.
Kurkure
When it’s a Kurkure ad, expect some wackiness. The latest from the Kurkure camp focuses on the joy of taking things lightly. The ad for its sub-brand Kurkure Playz deftly combines elements of humour and horror.
A family who has recently moved into an old bungalow encounters a ghost. Instead of a dramatic exorcism ritual, a haggling contest follows where the ghost and the tenant settle on splitting the rent in half.
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products.”
Lenskart
We spot celebs in ads all the time, but how often do we see CEOs in them? Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal appears in the brand’s latest ad campaign as a foil to his co-star Karan Johar.
The three films released so far show Bansal lending a patient ear to Johar and his hare-brained ideas. In the first spot, Johar tries frantically to convince Bansal to increase the prices of Lenskart products because he “can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh." In the second film, Johar pitches ridiculous alternate names for the brand, all puns of his movie titles. In the third, the filmmaker exploits the buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Lenskart app and requests Bansal to lend him a room in his house to store all the 2000 pairs he purchased.
The whacky films are the brainchild of Tanmay Bhatt and his team.
Reliance Digital
The new campaign from the electronics retailer makes us look inward at all the times we shamed our loved ones (albeit unknowingly) for not being tech-savvy. The films give us an insight into their minds and how they suffer from a fear of gadgets after being undermined constantly. The campaign perfectly captures the subtle emotions of a person who is navigating the complex world of tech.
Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind.”
The two-film campaign has been created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
smallcase
Two kids reprimand their errant dads for making poor choices in investing in stocks. Says one to the other: “Apne ladle papa se kehna mere papa se dur rahe (Tell your beloved dad to stay away from mine).” Anyone who has grown up in India with strict parents knows that such threats are usually reserved for parents of errant friends. The ad shows a role reversal of sons pulling up their dad, and hilarity ensues. The campaign was launched during Shark Tank Season 2 on Sony LIV.
News: Ad volume up 14% in 2022 against 2019
A total of 11400 brands advertised on news TV in the year, according to TAM report
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
Television news genre witnessed a slight drop of 2% in ad volumes in 2022 over 2021 and a growth of 14% compared to 2019. According to TAM Rewinding 2022 for Advertising in News Genre report, highest growth in ad volumes was observed in 2021 since 2018. Also, the first quarter of 2022 witnessed highest ad volumes (on a per day basis).
The report also indicates that the lowest share of news genre was during June 2022 and July 2022. Ad volumes started peaking up again post June-July 2022 i.e. during the festive period.
In 2018, the news genre reached its peak (at 30%). It increased again in 2020 as a result of Covid19, then started to drop. Due to a combined 3% boost in ad volumes across other genres, the news genre saw a 2% decline in 2022 compared to 2021.
Meanwhile, Hindi news topped the genre with more than 30% share of ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021. The three out of the top five sub-genres retained their ranks in 2022; Tamil and Telugu news swapped their positions. The top five sub-genres accounted for around 65% share of ad volumes during both the period.
In 2022, while ‘services’ sector achieved the first rank, ‘food & beverages’ dropped to the second position. ‘Building, industrial & land material/equipment’ and ‘household products’ saw a positive rank shift. The top 10 sectors added 79% share in the news genre.
‘Retail outlets-jewellers’ category topped the news genre in 2022. Last year's number one, 'cars' fell to sixth place. ‘Building material/systems’, ‘vocational training institute’, ‘corporate/brand image’ and ‘two-wheelers’ were the new entrants among Top 10.
In terms of top growing categories, ‘vocational training institute’ saw the highest rise of 6.4 times in ad secondages, followed by ‘properties/real estates’ during 2022 compared to 2021.
According to the report, Reckitt Benckiser retained the first place, while Hindustan Unilever fell to the third place. Patanjali Ayurved, Mahashiya Di Hatti, Ultratech Cement, and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart were among the newcomers to the Top 10. The top 100 advertisers accounted for half of all advertising in the news genre. Also over 7600 advertisers advertised on news genre and over 5400 exclusive advertisers chose news genre.
A total 11400 brands advertised on news TV genre and 775 brands covered 70% of genre ad volumes in 2022.
Furthermore, regional and national channels had 73% and 27% share of ad volumes respectively in news genre during 2022. While share for national channels rose by 1% in 2022, regional declined by 1%.
Mondelez India & Ogilvy Group win big at The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India Awards 2022
Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign, 'Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing' was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:40 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the ‘EFFIE INDIA AWARDS 2022’ presented by Meta, Associate Sponsor Colors along with Ultratech Cement Limited as Category Sponsor and Crav/ing Digital as the Celebration Partner. Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO - Leo Burnett, South Asia, Chairman - BBH, India, said: “The work that Leo Burnett is creating reflects the transformation that the agency is going through over the past 4 years. Winning the ‘Grand Effie’ is a huge honour for us. At Leo Burnett we are particularly proud of creating work that solves real problems for both the client and the people. Our work for Whisper “The Missing Chapter” does exactly that – helping spread period education to stop 23 million girls from dropping out of school. The real impact of this initiative is in how it will add back to the society and the economy."
The awards acknowledged the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. This year, EFFIE India received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies.
Speaking at the EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “It is extremely heartening to witness EFFIE become the most coveted trophy within the marketing and advertising fraternity. Like every year, this year too, EFFIE has witnessed significant patronage from industry veterans and category leaders. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for crafting impactful campaigns that are now sheer examples of innovation and effectiveness.”
Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India, said, “It gives me great joy to host the EFFIE Awards once again as a physical event, celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them. A big thank you to 493 judges who judged a record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds of online judging. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a huge shout out to our sponsors, The Ad Club managing committee, the EFFIE committee, EFFIE New York, and The Ad Club secretariat to make this event a huge success.”
Adding on the enhancements in the award process this year, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, EFFIE India, added, “We have built a sustainable trajectory as a leading EFFIE organizing body, having successfully implemented the new ACCLAIM Platform for the jury process this year, in tandem with our worldwide peers and EFFIE Global team. The adoption and change management of the same by our industry members has been truly amazing.”
The 'Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing' was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy.
Kotex encourages young women to #ChooseItAll
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Kimberly Clark’s Kotex has recently launched the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. To mark this launch, Kotex has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign #ChooseItAll on multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign encourages young women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.
On the launch, Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, "As pioneers in feminine hygiene globally, we always encourage women to challenge misconceptions about periods. At Kotex, we don’t just make pads. We actively identify problems women face when it comes to periods and tackle them with revolutionary solutions. We realized women today are choosing leak-free pads but bearing rashes or some are choosing a soft rash free pad but dealing with wetness. Come on, it's 2023! Why can't women just #ChooseItAll? Hence, we are very happy to announce the launch of Kotex ProHealth+ sanitary pads in India. This disruptive new product will end the old cycle of choosing between end benefits and give young women chance to elevate to Healthy Period Protection. We are optimistic that Kotex ProHealth+ will win the hearts and minds of our consumers in India, and we look forward to its commercial success.”
On the campaign idea, Tanuja Bhat, Senior Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy India said, “Kotex is about revolutionizing period solutions and prioritizing period health. It believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust - be it in their lives or their sanitary pads. They should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations. The campaign line 'I choose it all, I am the change' reflects and celebrates that exact sentiment. With a disruptive period solution that truly delivers what it claims, we aimed at creating a campaign that is carries the same disruption in terms of targeting, touchpoints, and mediums. While typically any product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of 'Choose It All' with an integrated approach across new age platforms."
This campaign, targeted at digital natives, has been rolled out on almost all relevant Gen Z touchpoints. Shekhar, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker South Asia said, “To make a mark in a highly cluttered market it was critical we stand distinct and yet be precise. A lot of science, unique partnerships and long debates has gone behind mounting this disruptive campaign. The media plan has been created keeping in mind the Gen Z consumer’s media habits and ensuring we target them at multiple touchpoints that they are present on. In this campaign, traditional media platforms have taken a backseat and the new age channels are being used to reach the consumers base. ”
Future Generali India Life Insurance focuses on ‘smart investments’
The brand has launched a campaign to focus on the benefits of their long-term income plan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 7:26 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Life Insurance has unveiled its first product campaign for Long Term Income Plan on January 6, 2023.
The campaign focuses on the top 3 key USPs of the product.
The 360-degree marketing campaign comes with a message to remind all customers that it is important to make smart investments in life, which are both long-term and secure.
The campaign has been launched digitally on various digital mediums and will appear in 8 languages being – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarat, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The campaign will be ramped up with 20 and 6 seconder films via social media and through emailer campaigns.
Talking about the campaign, Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said, “Enabling the family to have financial security in the form of regular income in case of any uncertainties is an important task that many fathers miss planning for. At Future Generali India Life Insurance, we understand our customers’ needs carefully and craft products that will set us closer to fulfilling their requirements. Financial savings are a necessity, we want to encourage our customers to build the habit of financial planning and secure their future. Our plans are designed to help enable families to continue leading the same lifestyle even after an unfortunate loss of a breadwinner. Uncertainties in life cannot be planned, but finances can and, we are here to help you with that.”
Bathware brand Queo launches campaign with actress Aahana Kumra
The campaign is called ‘Let Time Wait’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Queo, a luxury bathware brand from the house of Hindware Limited, has unveiled its new TVC campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ featuring actress Aahana Kumra.
“With the new TVC campaign, Queo aims to strengthen its positioning as a luxury bathware brand providing consumers with European bath lounges that blends with design and innovation. In addition to the TVC, the film will have seamless integration with different platforms across print, digital, OOH, and OTT platforms,” the company said.
Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, “As a leading player in sanitaryware and faucets segments, we are always engaging with end-user with experiences that matter to them. In line with our philosophy of creating luxury bath lounges, we are excited to launch our brand campaign ‘Let Time Wait’ for our brand QUEO. And we are optimistic that our campaign will be appreciated by consumers who seek delightful and aesthetic designs in their bath space”
Speaking on the launch, Charu Malhotra, Vice President, Marketing Hindware Limited, said “The newly launched campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ is an integrated 360-degree campaign having a seamless integration with different platforms such print, digital, OOH and OTT platforms. The campaign is a true arbiter of decadence and reiterates when it comes to superlative bath spaces, there’s perhaps none better than Queo.”
The TVC shows Aahana Kumra getting ready for her wedding and feeling bit nervous and stressful. However, as she steps into her bathroom, Aahana is instantly transported into the world of luxury and comfort. Aahana’s anxiety gradually dilutes as the experience of Queo bath lounge calms her, as time slowly passes by.
Jehangir Irroni, Director, IncNut Digital “It was a pleasure to bring this vision of Queo's European luxury to life! The products are exquisite and are undoubtedly the stars of the show! When we first heard and understood the ethos of the brand, we knew we would need to cast someone who was elegant, smart, and sophisticated which is why we felt Aahana Kumra would be a perfect choice. Overall, it was a great experience working with the Queo team.”
The TVC is featured in English, and to further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, OTT, TV, digital, online, social media channels. Alongside, the Queo is also relaunching its website with a refreshed look.
