exchange4media has learnt Azazul Haque who was previously the Chief Creative Officer of Mullen Lintas has joined Sir Martin Sorrell's Media.Monks in India as the Chief Content Officer. Media.

Monks is a digital-first marketing and advertising services company connecting the dots across content, data and digital media, and technology services. It is owned by London-based S4 Capital, the publicly-traded new age/new era advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.

Sir Martin Sorrell

Confirming the development to exchange4media, Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder & Executive Chairman, S4 Capital said, "Media.Monks India has been growing very quickly and we are now adding further momentum to this with Azaz. As we disrupt analogue, traditional models and approaches, Azaz's hunger and passion for finding newer ways of brand storytelling will open up fresh avenues for clients, bringing enhanced brand experiences to life. With our focus on content, data and digital media, and technology services, Azaz will ensure we knit these together with strong creative ideas. I am sure the Media.Monks offering in India is poised for even stronger growth."

Poran Malani

Adding to that Poran Malani, Country Head, S4 Capital India said, “As we continue to grow, more and more clients are looking at how to really maximise the use of new engaging media platforms with stronger storytelling. This takes a unique perspective and understanding of the tech and how people use it and the best way to creatively tell the story and engage. Azaz is uniquely qualified to build that bridge, he has a phenomenal track record of creating content that builds brands and intricate knowledge of tech, and what it can do to enhance the brand experience. Very exciting times ahead.”

Talking about his new role, Azazul Haque said, “For the past few years, I was wanting to explore new age mediums. But at the same time didn't want to let go of what I love the most - which is cracking big ideas that build brands. I just wanted to go beyond traditional TVCs to reach out to consumers. In the past few years, the Indian audience has become more exposed to content, digital, social, tech-led platforms. I just wanted a place where it all happens under one roof so that when we crack big brand ideas, the experts of each platform give that idea the scale it deserves. Something traditional agencies aren't equipped to do. When I heard about Sir Martin Sorrell's vision about Media Monks and talked with Poran Malani and Kiran Ramamurthy, I knew Media.Monks is the place I was looking for. Post that it has been a dream beginning. There are so many new things to learn. There are so many possibilities to explore. It's time brands start looking at agencies in a new way. It's time organizations like Media.Monks pave the way to new ways and new waves of advertising. It's a huge challenge but given the expertise Media.Monks has brought together, I am sure it will be the beginning of a new era of Indian advertising. I also like the new full form of my old designation. CCO at Media Monks stands for Chief Content Officer! And that's my new role at Media Monks.”

Azazul Haque started his career with Lintas Group back in 2001. In his career spanning over two decades, he has worked with Bates, Publicis, Lowe, Mudra, McCann, Contract and Ogilvy.

His best work includes campaigns like ‘Khushiyon ki home delivery’ and ‘Yeh hai rishto ka time’ for Dominos, Madhya Pradesh Tourism campaigns, which won accolades at Cannes, One Show, Spikes, D&AD, Titan Raga #FlauntYourFlaw, Rajasthan Tourism 'Jaane Kya Dikh Jaaye', Satyamev Jayate campaign with Aamir Khan, Amazon- Chonkpur Cheetahs, Milton, Tata Tea Premium Desh ki Chai, India's biggest hyper local campaign etc. In 2016, he was elevated to Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South and was the youngest CCO in India then.

Media.Monks works with established as well as up-and-coming global, regional, DTC and B2B brands, helping them own their data and build out customer ecosystems to elicit smart, efficient, high-impact engines for growth. In 2021, the Media.Monks brand was launched by merging MediaMonks and MightyHive. Inspired by the connectivity and flexibility of technology APIs, Media.Monks’ single-P&L model offers brands seamless access to a nearly 6,000-strong team of digital talent organized across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries.

