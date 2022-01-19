Martin Sorrell teams up with former WPP exec to launch venture capital company

The company, named S4S Ventures, is seeking $150 million to invest in early-stage companies, say media reports

Sir Martin Sorrell has reportedly joined hands with Stanhope Capital and former WPP executive Sanja Partalo to launch a venture capital company, S4S Ventures.

Sorrell, Daniel Pinto, chief executive at Stanhope Capital and Partalo are seeking $150 million to invest in early-stage companies, according to media reports. S4S Ventures will target the fields of martech, adtech, data technology, creative technology and digital media.

Partalo will be managing partner. Sorrell and Pinto will be part of the firm’s investment committee. Sorrell is investing directly in the fund, rather than S4 Capital itself.

Media reports quoted Sorrell as saying, “S4S’s aim is to be a very engaged and creative equity owner. The fund will provide investee companies with more than capital – offering differentiated value through the advantage afforded by the S4 network and our specialist knowledge with geographical, client and talent inputs.”

Partalo reportedly added, “We are entering ‘web3’ – the next stage of digital evolution. It is an incredibly fertile environment for startups which are focused on transforming the marketing and advertising sector through new technologies.

