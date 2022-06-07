Post Office Studios curates campaign for Asian Paints ‘Colour of the Year’

Modern media network Kulfi Collective’s vertical Post Office Studios has collaborated with Asian Paints for its latest ‘Asian Paints ColourNext’ campaign this year. For this campaign, Post Office conceptualised and created a series of innovative and avant-garde animated digital content, converting the various themes of ColourNext 2022 into an engaging tangible, visual language.



For ColourNext 2022 campaign, the brand has shortlisted ‘Transcendent Pink’ as the ‘Colour of the Year 2022’ as it alludes to a hopeful sense of resurgence in the post-pandemic scene and how the world is powerfully in transition, stepping into a new dawn.

At the same time, it also covers an array of themes - ranging from breaking gender binaries in the fashion scene, the world of NFTs, and the gig life of solo entrepreneurs, to the normalisation of mental illness. And to communicate these diverse themes, trends, and colour palettes to the audience effectively and engagingly, Post Office Studios’ collective of highly creative designers created powerful, tangible visuals through a variety of animations across multiple disciplines.



Talking about this project, Aunnesha Sen, Executive Producer of Post Office Studios said, “We have been delivering animated digital content for Asian Paints’ ColourNext campaign for the past few years and were keen to work on the campaign this year too! For this year’s campaign our team endeavoured to bring to life and illustrate visually the tangibilities through 2D, 3D and cel animation of the various themes and its colour palettes that the campaign comprises. We couldn’t have been happier with the results and look forward to many more such future collaborations.”



Preeti Angela Jesudoss, Senior Creative Head, Asian Paints says, “We are happy to collaborate with Post Office Studio again for Asian Paints Colour Next, our annual colour forecast with four distinct themes and one story for the year. The video content and storytelling is planned, designed and executed brilliantly by Post Office Studio. As a team we wanted to bring to light the transition that one has undergone post pandemic. We are now living in a different era and mindset, call it the new normal and “Transcendent Pink” is the most suited colour to match the current sentiments amongst people.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)