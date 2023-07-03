Pop-ups & polls: Brands going big on interactive ads?
Interactive and innovative ads are big on impact but one must keep a check on content quality, brand messaging and overall user experience, note industry observers
Pop-ups and banner ads, having long been the bane of the browser, are now being recognized as necessary evils to our digital lives. Advertisers note that consumers are getting increasingly aware of the value of exchange, trading their time and attention on advertisements in return for free access to media, entertainment, products or services.
However, with actual CTR (click-through rates) of between 2-5% for the brands thus advertised being considered highly impactful, advertisers are trying out myriad means in order to increase that attention and ROI. In an increasingly saturated digital terrain, brands must constantly innovate to engage consumers effectively. And new formats of ads, in particular interactive ads seem to be clicking.
Several reports have shown higher engagement rates for interactive banners, pop-ups or other attention-grabbing formats which compel the audience to pause while scrolling through their feeds. In modern marketing, shock and awe are the most easily available tricks that are being passed around as marketing strategy.
According to Anmol Dang, Senior Director, Media, FCB/SIX India, when it comes to browsing experiences, roadblocks, pop-up ads, or banner ads, if not executed correctly, can prove to be infuriating and even irritating to users, leading them to develop a negative perception of this advertising format.
“However, brands that have embraced interactivity and added personalisation while keeping simplicity in mind have witnessed significantly higher engagement and acceptance rates. Interactive ads across various mediums, including social media, serve as a valuable tool for brands to understand user preferences and behaviours,” he says, adding that these interactive ads then provide insights into the specific aspects of an ad that users engage with, enabling dynamic generation of personalised landing pages on websites at scale which specifically cater to the user’s expectation.
Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head-South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), says brands must be careful to create interactive ads that are meaningful and valuable to consumers, rather than just novel or gimmicky.
“The ones that have stopped working or have become irritating due to the sheer volume are also because they lack clear messaging or have no engaging characteristics and are just takeovers with no apt CTAs. In terms of effectiveness, various studies have shown that interactive/pop-up ads can lead to higher engagement rates, better brand recognition, and improved sales,” he says.
However, it's important to note that the success of these ads can depend on various factors, including the quality of the interactive content, the alignment of the ad with the brand's message, and the overall user experience, say observers.
Rishab Mehra, Co-founder of Growify Digital says one highly effective strategy is personalization, which involves tailoring content and messaging to individual users based on their unique preferences, behaviours, and demographics. “By leveraging data-driven insights, brands can create personalized experiences that resonate on a deeper level, forging a stronger and more meaningful connection with their consumers,” he says.
Another strategy that has proven successful is gamification, incorporating game-like elements such as challenges, incentives, or leaderboards into the customer experience. By providing a fun and interactive environment, brands can encourage customers to engage with their products or services more frequently, thus increasing customer commitment and loyalty.
Mehra says, “At Growify, one of the popular gamification features utilized is the "spin the wheel" concept, which generates excitement and encourages customers to participate in contests for the chance to win rewards.”
Additionally, on social media platforms like Instagram, interactive features such as polls, question-and-answer stickers, sliders, and emoticons are used to create engaging and captivating experiences for followers.
Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, agrees that brands are exploring new strategies beyond traditional pop-up and banner ads. He says that incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into interactive creatives will be a promising approach for the future.
“By offering unique experiences, compelling content, and valuable offers, brands can provide consumers with added value. The key lies in storytelling and incorporating surprise elements to captivate consumers’ attention,” he says.
Marketers say that nurturing reliability and loyalty are no longer just checkboxes, but long-term communication goals. These aspects become even more important, especially when consumers are constantly flooded with messages.
The effectiveness of interactive/reactive ads depends on their ability to capture users’ attention and deliver engaging experiences. Brands must implement these ads strategically and continuously test and refine their approaches to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.
Aashutosh Katre, Director, Yellow Seed, says quoting a survey that 43% of marketers list personalization as a top reason for investing in hybrid experiences. “No prizes for guessing why! Audiences love to relate to the identity and persona of the brand and enjoy discovering bits of themselves in the humanized perception or visual of the brand that they have formed. Interactive advertisements are finding great acceptance and have become the buzzword among marketers.”
“However, we must keep in mind that short-term fixes are aligned with our long-term objectives to make the most of marketing campaigns. If the vision is aligned, I don’t see much harm going for it. But there should be a balance. Overdoing anything can harm the brand,” says Sidharth Singh, Co-Founder, CupShup.
“Too much of a reactive ad might insulate the audience towards an offering as they are mainly looking for the shock value and engage with the same and move on. Secondly, it could also turn out to be a double-edge sword as the customer can get addicted to gratification at the end of reactive ads and when rainy days of your business arrive, the addicted customer can get disappointed if they do not get what they desired,” he adds.
Dang believes this evolving ecosystem presents a unique opportunity for brands to prioritise customer-centric approaches. That being said, “While we have observed notable adaptations in recent times, there is still a long way to go for brands to truly excel in becoming more customer-centric.”
Should hawk-eyed ASCI get legal teeth?
ASCI can onboard a legal expert but they cannot be given enforcement powers, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Dept of Consumer Affairs told e4m
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 29, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
Misleading ads, campaigns claiming medical marvels or educational institutions promising guaranteeing top scores – nothing goes unnoticed by the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI).
The regulator has been issuing notices to brands and companies regularly for ensuring that the consumer is not served inappropriate or false communication. The most recent instance has been of edutech company Upgrad using Sundar Pichai’s name and a face closely resembling the Google CEO.
Read our earlier report.
ASCI intervened and the brand took down the ad.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor took to social media, decrying the advertiser's "clever shortcuts".
ASCI has been issuing self-regulatory guidelines and cracking down regularly but does it hold much authority without legal power?
Govt Speak
We took this question directly to Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.
“It's a self-regulatory body and can't be given any legal teeth because it is for those who are entitled to enforce something legally. As a body funded by the industry, they are doing a great job but that said, they are still a self-regulatory body. Self-regulation means voluntary compliance by the industry, which the industry does most of the times but if they don’t, they can come to government forums,” Singh clarified.
Sharing more on the complications involved, Singh said, “You can’t give legal teeth to a self-regulator. How will you enforce it? Anyone will go to the courts and ask who are these people and why are they ordering us around? So, it can’t be given.”
However, acknowledging the importance of ASCI’s role, Singh said: “We are empowering ASCI and we listen to them very carefully and whatever they recommend. The ministry then does its due diligence and action is taken. ASCI is a great source of information. We are very happy with their research on dark patterns but that said in the end it is a self-regulatory body. For getting legal teeth, a body has to be empowered under a legal framework.”
Asked if ASCI could have its own legal committee or get a legal board member, Singh said the regulator is most welcome to initiate the conversation. “That’s up to them, if they want a legal person, they are most welcome to have it but even then, enforcement cannot be done by anybody outside the legal/government framework. That is as per the law. However good they might be, they can’t punish.”
Earlier this month, ASCI along with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) came out with guidelines on 'Dark Patterns', which included 10 guidelines for advertisers with regards to avoiding unethical practices.
On how ASCI deals with the issue of authority, Kapoor said: "Since ads can only be picked up for potential violations after they are published, it is but natural that some consumers would have been exposed to it. Brand reputation and brand trust are powerful aspects that get adversely impacted due to advertising that may be misleading or harmful. In the long term, advertisers who consistently breach consumer trust lose credibility."
Kapoor further said, “ASCI regularly shares the list of wilful and repeat offenders with the government so that they can investigate and enforce legal penalties in line with the law."
Industry Speak
Asked how ASCI could have more hold over the content that goes out in the form of ads, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, "Google, YouTube, FB and Instagram have to formally come on board with ASCI and agree to adhere to the guidelines. This will give ASCI more teeth."
The body should impose a blanket ban on offenders, he added. "Perhaps the threat of an embargo on defaulting advertisers and agencies or a blanket ban for a fixed period could work."
As for Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant and Founder of Bright Angles Consulting, ASCI should involve CXOs. “Self-regulation is effective only if the community is engaged and voluntarily abides by regulations. For this, ASCI needs to involve the CXOs of agencies to come onto a common platform and agree on some basic principles of action. ASCI can also engage more actively with the community which is vital in a social media era. This can be through forming action groups that involve advertisers and advertising agencies, creating polls, and most importantly, publishing content that highlights ethical practices.”
“There should also be an attempt to interact with the younger generation of advertisers and content creators who will be building the future of the advertising and marketing industry,” Sampath noted.
Sharing a different view, Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, said, "ASCI has never really wanted to exert itself. It has been a body that calls for self-regulation.”
Wavemaker India wins media mandate for India Gate’s KRBL
The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has won the media mandate of KRBL Limited, the manufacturer of India Gate.
Headquartered in Noida, KRBL is known for its premium quality of basmati rice sold globally. The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office.
On this new partnership with Wavemaker, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India said, “KRBL with it’s flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for. After a rigorous process of presentations and evaluation, we are happy to share that Wavemaker India has won the mandate to be our partner in this interesting phase of the category’s journey. With its strong team and multi-media capabilities, we feel that this relationship is going to be an extremely rewarding one.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker commented on the win, “We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with KRBL, a truly remarkable heritage brand with an illustrious 130-year old history and an indisputable stronghold in the market. With our extensive expertise in media and consumer journey, driven by robust data capabilities, we are supremely confident in our ability to bring the Wavemaker touch to KRBL's marketing endeavours, thereby taking the brand to new heights of success and excellence.”
Commenting on the win, Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Head - North and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are quite thrilled to have gained this mandate. KRBL's conversations are rich in emotional connections with the audience. We are convinced that with our unique expertise on board, we will work towards campaigns which align with KRBL's mission as a brand and generate interesting buzz and conversations, allowing it to continue to be a trailblazer as it has been for so long.”
myBillBook continues its ‘Tum Kamaal Ho’ campaign on MSME Day
The film celebrates the contribution of MSMEs to India's growth story
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
myBillBook, a GST billing and accounting software by FloBiz, has launched a brand video under its MSME Day property, ‘Tum Kamaal Ho’.
“The brand released a high-energy MSME anthem last year to celebrate the resolve and spirit of MSMEs. This year they have followed this up with a heartfelt video with the narrative of how these small businesses become a part of our daily life, and while their efforts, unlike larger enterprises, are not visible to the masses and do not capture the news headlines, but are a big factor in propelling the nation’s economic growth,” the company said.
The 90-second video incorporates relatable and common phrases used to address MSME owners like Bhaiya, Didi, Uncle and Aunty, while the visuals showcase their perseverance and determination to overcome everyday business challenges.
Rahul Raj, Co-founder and CEO, FloBiz, said, "We are thrilled to launch the succession to our MSME anthem, Tum Kamaal Ho, in the form of this video. We are proud to support the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and believe that MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy. myBillBook has always been at the forefront of offering value to MSMEs through our technology and content, and the occasion of MSME Day is always special for us as an organisation. We hope our attempt to praise and respect the efforts through the content property ‘Tum Kamaal Ho’ will inspire more people to appreciate and support MSMEs in their communities."
Pulkit Saboo, Director - Brand & Growth Marketing, FloBiz, said, "The latest version of Tum Kamaal Ho thoughtfully portrays the diverse roles of small business owners and helpers who tirelessly contribute to the Indian economy in their unique ways. As the MSME anthem, it showcases our commitment to being true champions for MSMEs, emotionally connecting with individuals who aspire to start a business or have already overcome challenges to define their destiny. By doing so, we aim to strengthen our long-term marketing and communication plans, forging deeper connections with our end customers. We hope that the long-term property ‘Tum Kamaal Ho’ becomes a daily source of inspiration, empowering individuals to remind themselves of their own excellence and resilience - Tum Kamaal Ho!"
Taapsee Pannu & Swiss Beauty talk about expressing fearlessly
The campaign was kicked off with the actor sharing the teaser on Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 12:06 PM | 3 min read
Cosmetics brand Swiss Beauty has launched a campaign, ‘For all that you are. For all that you can be’. with brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu.
The campaign kicked off with Taapsee sharing the teaser, 'Taapsee vs The World’, on her Instagram, which quickly gained traction on social media and created a sensational buzz in the entertainment industry. In just 5 hours, #TaapseeVsTheWorld became the top trending hashtag on Twitter, garnering over 14.7 million impressions. On Instagram the teaser was an instant sensation, with many notable bollywood paps and entertainment channels wondering what was Taapsee upto garnering Swiss beauty a cumulative reach of 54.1M reach
After taking social media by storm with the intriguing teaser, Taapsee unveiled Swiss Beauty’s innovative campaign by posting a captivating video on Instagram. In the film, Taapsee Pannu, known for her versatile roles and brave choices, perfectly embodies the spirit of the brand. She fearlessly adorns different shades and colours, using makeup as a powerful tool to express herself in the face of societal pressures. It is emblematic of Swiss Beauty’s consumers - vocal, authentic, and defining success on their own terms. The video highlights how the brand’s extensive range of high-quality products empowers individuals to be who they truly are and become who they aspire to be. From vibrant eyeshadows to bold lip colours, a diverse range of cosmetics enables individuals to unleash their creativity and showcase their unique personalities. The film is expertly produced by Yellawe Production, with the renowned cinematographer Ayananka Bose serving as the DOP and Anish Dedhia as the Director.
Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty, said, “We believe in the power of empowerment, self-expression and celebrating individuality. Through this campaign, we want to inspire everyone to embrace their true selves, fearlessly express their unique beauty, and confidently pursue their dreams. Swiss Beauty is not just a makeup brand but a platform for empowerment and self-discovery. We are excited to embark on this journey with Taapsee and arm individuals to be whoever they are today and become whatever they want tomorrow.”
Taapsee Pannu remarked, “Brands that matter are brands that have a story to tell. Swiss Beauty is all of it & more: grew from the ground up with a super strong aim of making makeup dependable, comfortable, yet high-performing. I've always been drawn to products that do more than they cost, and Swiss Beauty truly embodies this principle. Their makeup range offers a diverse set of choices & voices that speak to the youth & almost everyone!”
“Feels good to be attached to the brand, and look forward to working together to set new beauty standards that resonate with the modern outlook,” she added.
As a part of the campaign, Swiss Beauty will also conduct an OOH campaign to increase awareness across 25k retail touchpoints, as well as a 360-degree social media activation throughout the year.
MediBuddy gets Amitabh Bachchan to showcase convenience of video consultations
The ad films feature the actor in a unique avatar for the first time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
MediBuddy has launched a campaign with a series of targeted brand films featuring Amitabh Bachchan.
Speaking about the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO of MediBuddy, said, "It’s been our vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians. We constantly invest in technology to bridge the urban and rural healthcare divide. Our platform will provide our fellow Indians with the convenience of consulting a doctor on video in 10 minutes, ensuring accessibility to expert doctors and healthcare services. This will help them make informed decisions, leading to a healthier community. We are confident that the desired message to raise awareness about the convenience and accessibility of online video doctor consultations will create a shift in existing mindset amongst people at large and enable them to make healthier choices.”
Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships & PR at MediBuddy, added, “The new brand campaign is based on the fact that people usually make arbitrary decisions or procrastinate in seeking expert medical attention. It aims to create a top-of-mind recall for choosing online video doctor consultation actively challenging the accepted status quo. It emphasizes that accessing expert medical consultation can be as convenient as everyday online activities like banking, shopping, and food delivery. Mr. Bachchan's portrayal in the ad films echoes MediBuddy's positioning as an expert caregiver who is always there to assist users during their healthcare journey. In the ads, Mr. Bachchan pops out of the mobile phone magically in a never seen before avatar, as a buddy and a living personification of the MediBuddy app.”
Tata Play Binge rolls out campaign with Saif and Kareena
The campaign 'Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai' talks of the platform offering 27 OTT apps
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Tata Play Binge has rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The slice-of-life characters talk about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Sharing the brand’s new milestone, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO - Tata Play, said, "Availability of many apps has made subscription to and search for content cumbersome for OTT viewers. Our years of experience in helping TV viewers subscribe to content of their choice and building an intuitive user interface that makes the discovery of content easy, has helped us create a similar platform, this time for OTT. With Binge, you pay only once for the family’s consumption of content from 22 apps for Rs 249 per month and 27 apps for Rs 349 per month and access all the content from these apps on one app, arranged as per your language and genre preference.”
Sharing her experience working with the brand Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It is incredible to see Tata Play Binge changing the game when it comes to OTT viewing. This marks a new dawn for entertainment streaming!” While Saif Ali Khan added saying, “Entertainment is a unifier unlike any, and it is an absolute delight to be a part of Tata Play Binge's journey to becoming the largest OTT aggregator in India. With an initiative like this, entertainment will know no limits, which is exactly how it should be.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Licious says 'sorry dads', Tata Tea sings grim rhymes
Our list of some of the best ads between June 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 9:01 AM | 3 min read
The first fortnight of June introduced us to some great ads that were not only thought-provoking but also heartwarming. Some also ended up tickling our funny bones. Some brands also brought out early Father's Day ads this fortnight. Here is our list of some of the best ads between June 1 and 15. They have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Kismi
Parle made us a little wistful this fortnight with its cute ad for Kismi toffee. The ad #HarKismiMeinHaiKiss," is part of the brand's nationwide campaign centred on a young couple bidding their goodbyes to each other. However, they cannot share a kiss as they are in public. As the girl ascends the escalator, the boy thinks of an ingenious plan. He sends her a Parle Kismi toffee placed on the moving armrest of the escalator. The underlying thought of the ad is that the beloved toffee can be a stand-in for a real kiss. Rediffusion has conceptualised the ad, which is targeted towards a younger audience.
Licious
Licious' new Father's Day ad is based on the insight that the meat-buying duties of a middle-class Indian household lie are undertaken by dads. But with Licious taking over those duties, dads now begrudgingly give up their "meat expert" titles. The ad is an apology from the brand to dads all over the country who used to take pride in their role as meat experts.
Tata Tea
Tata Tea's JaagoRe campaign is centred on making people think and re-evaluate. Ahead of World Environment on June 5, the brand shined the spotlight on climate change through dark nursery rhymes. The ad showed kids at a recital, singing popular nursery rhymes with some of the lines swapped with the grim realities of climate change. The poems make the parents uneasy, making them evaluate how their choices can impact the planet and their children's future.
McDonald’s
McDonald's new campaign celebrated the feel-good moments of ordinary life. In a set of TVCs conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the brand highlighted McSaver Meals can create moments of pure joy for their customers. A stand-out ad from the campaign is the one with the young parents and their sleeping baby. With their car parked outside a McDonald's outlet, the mom who is at the wheel turns to the dad to ask him what he would like to eat. The dad, who is concerned that their sleeping toddler may wake up, gets creative and communicates his meal preferences to his wife through a lullaby.
It has to be noted that the other ad from the campaign was subject to intense backlash online after the ad showcased a customer fancying a female McDonald's employee.
