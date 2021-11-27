PNB Housing Finance promises to fulfil the desire to live in your own home

With the real estate sector showing tangible signs of revival, PNB Housing Finance has unveiled a new ad campaign “Ghar Jaane ki Khwahish” (Desire to live in your own home), to create awareness about unique ‘Unnati Home Loans’.

“PNB Housing Finance’s Unnati campaign builds on the product’s strength to inspire customers, giving them the confidence to believe that owning their home is not only possible, but it is also easier than many think. The message aims to evoke the emotional dimensions of having one’s own home, highlighting the importance of saving a small amount for achieving bigger objectives. The campaign perfectly captures the sentiments of aspiring homebuyers, reiterating Unnati’s core values that are aligned with the government’s vision of ‘Housing for All’,” the brand said in a statement.

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “Ghar Jaane ki Khwahish campaign strikes an instant connect with the audience showcasing a perfect blend of the visual and emotional element that highlights the spirit of saving money for bigger dreams and celebrating every milestone that comes on the way. The campaign resonates with a large audience touching their sentiments and portraying Unnati’s core values of serving the aspirations of millions who wish to buy their own home. Our unique product Unnati Home Loans offers a quick, affordable and customer-friendly financial solution. We are optimistic that the ‘Ghar Jaane ki Khwahish’ campaign will augur well for our home loan business and stir conversation around the product.”

Through the ‘Ghar Jaane ki Khwahish’ campaign, PNB Housing hopes to reach out to potential customers living in Tier I, Tier II & Tier III cities. With the multi-media approach, the campaign will cover TV, print and digital media.

