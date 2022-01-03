PMAR 2022 to be unveiled on Feb 16; Sudhir Sitapati will be chief guest

The report predicts the future growth potential of the Indian advertising industry and provides insights into trends, challenges & opportunities that lie ahead

The most awaited report on predictions of ad spends in the media and advertising industry, The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 will be unveiled on February 16, 2022. Sudhir Sitapati, CEO & MD of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, will be the Chief Guest.

As is customary, the highlights on what 2022 holds for the Indian advertising industry will be given by Madison World’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sam Balsara.

Over the years, the report has become a benchmark in the industry and is often quoted in the media, pitch presentations, company reports, corporate boardrooms and even IPO documents filed by media companies. The report will be launched by Pitch, in partnership with Madison World.

The report not only predicts the future growth potential of the Indian advertising industry but also provides detailed insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Every advertising medium like print, TV, digital, radio and OOH are analysed to provide a comprehensive study of what the industry can expect in the coming year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)