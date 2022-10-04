Plum BodyLovin’ unveils campaign with Ananya Panday

Plum BodyLovin' has unveiled a new TVC featuring actor Ananya Panday.

The ad is targeted at Gen Z and Millennials and hence Panday, who has been the internet's favorite since a few years.

In the ad she happily confesses that she has been roped in only to grab the viewer's attention. With this one playful jib, she pulls us into the world of Plum BodyLovin' where “everything is high on fun”.

Speaking about the campaign, Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer Plum, said, “With this campaign, we aim to highlight our diverse portfolio of fragrances, both body mists and perfumes. Ananya being her vibrant self is a perfect match to the young and fun vibe of the brand. The TVC features our three bestselling fragrances: Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, and Trippin’ Mimosas, and how each of them captures a different kind of mood. We are confident that these perfume body mists will garner mass acceptance and love amongst all.”

Anvesha Sinha, Account Director at Famous Innovations, said, “With the continued intent to push a wide range of perfume body sprays from BodyLovin', the film, embodying the definition of fun, takes us through 3 uniquely different and funky worlds of Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, Trippin’ Mimosas - which are hero fragrances of this range. Using youth icon Ananya Panday in this association, we've got ourselves a film that speaks to Gen Z and millennials in the way that they understand best.”

