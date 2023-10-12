‘Piyush will always be the heart of Indian advertising’
Guest Column: Azazul Haque, CCO, Media Monks, and ex-CCO of Ogilvy South, shares his admiration for Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman who was recently appointed as Ogilvy India's Chief Advisor
When the world was busy thinking of ideas, Piyush taught the world how to feel them. He felt ideas and cried when he saw something emotional. He laughed when he saw something funny. He got teary-eyed when he saw something beautiful. He felt stories and words. He felt visuals and designs. Because Piyush felt for people, a quality extremely rare in Advertising. Piyush felt what the masses felt, and knew the heart of India, the pulse of India, and the Indian heartland. The reason why no other creative or no other agency could touch the hearts of consumers in a similar way was because Piyush’s ideas were not cerebral, they were heartfelt, and he built an organisation that mirrored his heart.
I was fortunate enough to work with him on brands closest to his heart - Asian Paints, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, and Rajasthan Tourism. What I learned in those years will guide me forever. I often tell him, I am his Eklavya, always following him, even from afar. Like me, there must be many Eklavyas following in his footsteps. But without following your heart, I think you cannot follow in his footsteps. Then again, to have a heart as big as his is an impossible task. We can attempt to create campaigns that might mirror his body of work, but to be a Piyush Pandey, you have to create an organisation and an industry that mirrors your heart. The reason why there can never be another Piyush Pandey is because no one can have a heart as big as his.
He is the heart of the Indian Advertising Industry.
He has created the heart of Indian Advertising.
He is not just Ogilvy, he is Indian Advertising.
Piyush is what he wrote for Madhya Pradesh Tourism -
He is Hindustan Ka Dil!
Asian Paints celebrates Durga Pujo’s hidden heroes
The campaign conceived by Ogilvy pays tribute to the people who’ve been part of Sharad Shamman's creative legacy
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 3 min read
Over the years, while styles, trends, and attitudes have changed in West Bengal, one thing has remained constant—the spirit of celebration. Through these decades, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has been an integral part of Durga Pujo celebrations and proudly maintains its status of being Kolkata's most esteemed Pujo Awards since 1985. It has not only led the transformation of pandals from simple setups to vibrant centers of art, culture, and creativity but has also gone behind the scenes to recognize and celebrate the individuals who contribute to making Durga Puja memorable for all.
As a tribute to the dedicated people and pandals that have been part of Sharad Shamman for nearly four decades, Asian Paints has released a heartfelt TVC.
Created by Ogilvy, the TVC takes viewers through the lesser-explored alleys of festive Kolkata. It sheds light on the labours of love that ultimately culminate in the grandeur and captivating experiences of Durga Pujo. Unlike the well-known pageantry of Pujo, the TVC focuses on the preparations that build up to it which is where the true essence of the festival resides – in the anticipation and fervour of Agomoni. The ad film offers glimpses of small, heartfelt moments – neighbourhood uncles guiding pandal builders to their designated spots, young girls lending a hand with decorations, and a differently-abled woman using her feet to paint alpona on the ground. It also showcases a group of artistic boys and girls painting a mural of Durga on a wall. Each frame is filled with warmth and camaraderie, highlighting themes of inclusion and acceptance.
Speaking about the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, shared, "Asian Paints Sharad Shamman stands tall almost four decades on due to efforts of countless artists, sculptors, devoted committee members & communities or paras at large who work diligently to make their ‘para-pujos’ special and grand. We at Asian Paints are happy to have infused thematic excellence into Kolkata Pujos & championed the cause over years. The love that we have got from the people of Kolkata is special as they fondly refer to Asian Paints Sharad Shamman as the ‘Oscars of Pujo’. Last year, this festival received global recognition when UNESCO honoured it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a milestone made possible by these heroes & paras collectively, who have worked relentlessly over decades to make their Pujos . They truly embody the heart and soul of Pujo festivities. In our 39th year of Sharad Shamman, we celebrate and pay tribute to these exceptional individuals through our heart-warming film."
“Durga Pujo is the only time of the year when the art of love and the love of art become one and the same. The days leading up to the big festival transforms into a celebratory workshop of laughter, inclusivity and creativity. Boundaries dissolve and differences get resolved when Pujo comes knocking on the door. That’s what we have tried to show and celebrate through this film. It is an homage to the festivity of creativity.”, said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy.
Protection ka all-Rounder: Hardik Pandya features in film for Onsitego
The commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 6:34 PM | 2 min read
Onsitego, a device care company, has announced a new campaign “Protection Ka All-Rounder” – featuring All-Rounder & Vice-Captain of India's white-ball Cricket Team, Hardik Pandya
With the festive season being around the corner, Onsitego has launched its new brand campaign featuring Hardik Pandya and positioning itself as “Protection ka All-Rounder."
While the company covers all devices, the commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones. Hardik then reassures the consumers by saying, “Phone hai toh Bigdega, aur Bigdega toh Banega.” The spot highlights Onsitego’s role in the life of consumers wherein devices are very likely to face some issues during usage and Onsitego will always be there to help.
Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, said, “Powered by easy EMI options, people today buy a Rs. 5000 per month phone vs. a Rs. 80,000 phone paid in one go. In case it gets damaged, the cost of repair can go up to 70-80% of the device price & needs to be paid upfront. Our affordably-priced plans safeguard consumers from such unfortunate expenses. However, in India, only a small fraction of consumers buy protection plans. Our new brand campaign aims to increase consumer awareness about protection plans and underlines the role Onsitego plays.”
“Onsitego is not only enhancing the after-sales service experience of the consumers, but it is also redefining the entire device care industry. I think everyone out there should know about this and ensure their devices stay protected,” added Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.
The commercial will be aired on digital media & popular social media sites. The spot will also be aired inside all the leading electronic stores across the country that have partnered with Onsitego.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey star in Tasva’s ad for wedding collection
The film tries to break the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 3:18 PM | 2 min read
With Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey as the brand ambassadors, Tasva has unveiled its Autumn Winter 2023 collection.
“The TV commercial, featuring the brand ambassadors, depicts the playful demeanour that marks wedding festivities today. It breaks the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning. Instead, it invites grooms to take charge of the most important day of their lives and make choices that reflect the best that they can be,” read a press release.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of TASVA's AW campaign as it mirrors a significant change in how urban grooms are now engaging in their wedding preparations. Nowadays, grooms actively participate in every facet of the wedding, from overall planning to selecting their attire as carefully as the bride. I am excited to be representing a brand that aligns with the preferences of discerning modern Indian grooms.” Inspired by India's architectural marvels and its breathtaking natural beauty, this collection unfolds a captivating narrative adorned with a plethora of architectural, floral, and fauna motifs.
Ananya Pandey said, “TASVA is a brand that mirrors the changing role of today's grooms. It's refreshing to witness this paradigm shift towards a modern perspective on weddings which I believe is elegantly depicted in this film from the bride's lens.”
“Ranbir and Ananya, with their great on-screen chemistry, perfectly portray today’s young generation which is increasingly taking charge while staying true to their roots. The campaign is a continuation of TASVA’s commitment to and celebration of the modern Indian man, who has redefined how he sees himself. Whether in marriage or in life, comfort, quality, and a joie de vivre must go together. He wants to have fun and we at Tasva are committed to bringing him clothes that can do just that” says Tarun Tahiliani.
Ashish Mukul, Brand Head said, “Over the last year, Tasva has created a strong customer connect with its best-in-class product offering and unique store experience for Men’s Indian wear buyers. We have an exquisite range across festive occasions & wedding wear apparel and accessories for Men. We believe we are the go-to choice for the Global Indian man looking for designer wedding wear at affordable prices.”
Kareena changes Goibibo’s social profile name to Goibebo
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new ambassador
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:50 AM | 3 min read
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new brand ambassador. This announcement coincides with the launch of Goibibo’s new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo’ – and a new adapted social media identity.
The brand integrates cues from the actor’s most memorable roles and her name in real life to its own personality thereby converging the brand and the brand ambassador like never before.
To bolster the announcement, Goibibo has also launched a new brand film that gives voice to the main character energy of every Indian traveller with Kareena’s famous ‘Poo’ as the mouthpiece.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo further explains, “We all have a main character energy to our personalities which becomes especially prominent when we are on our travel breaks. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand not only gives representation to this facet of our personality but also seamlessly integrates the brand and the ambassador into a cohesive voice. Our larger campaign speaks to the evolving expectations of Indian travellers and the increasing expectations from all operators in the space. We are hopeful that our audience will be as excited as we are for this new chapter for Goibibo.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It's such a delight to be the new face of Goibibo, or should we call it 'Goibebo'? Among all the roles I've played on screen, Poo has been one character that has been an all-time audience favourite, even after all these years! It’s fascinating to see how Goibibo has taken such a beloved character and infused it into their new, fun campaign. Becoming Poo again, twenty years later, was such fun and it reminded me that there's a bit of 'Poo' in every Indian traveller… after all, who doesn’t want to have the best holiday! So, what are you waiting for? Because ‘Poo’ has already given her seal of approval!”
The film has been conceptualised by Talented and executed by Dharma 2.0.
Priyanka Borah, Founding Partner, and Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented said, “When we uncovered that the Indian consumer wants to be treated like a main character, from the movies, when on vacation - it instantly connected the dots for us, and gave birth to Goibebo. While the Poo character is iconic and has been leveraged in different ways, the strategic soundness makes this special, and its familiarity in a new context makes it memorable.”
Punit Malhotra, Founder, Dharma 2.0 said, “There is an inherent stickiness to ‘goibibo’ and ‘bebo’ that will stay in the mind of the audiences. Poo is an unforgettable character, and it's an honour to revive her quintessential sassiness, in a brand-new context to speak to the Indian masses.”
Akshay Kumar's spitfire reply on Vimal ad controversy: 'Ads were shot in 2021'
Kumar was at the receiving end of flak after a Vimal Elaichi ad featuring the actor was aired during the India vs Australia match
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation…— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023
World Mental Health Day: How the adland cares for its mind space
Advertising agencies shared with e4m that they are encouraging employees to have hard conversations, and catering to employee expectations about flexibility, physical and mental health
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 10, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
Over the course of the past year, there have been countless posts on social media, where individuals from the advertising sector have discussed mental health, work-life balance, and job burnout. The two years of the pandemic have had some long-lasting effects on the hustle culture.
Like many other sectors, the advertising industry is a demanding field, with deadlines, client briefs and pitches keeping employees on their toes. However, post-pandemic, the chatter has been about focusing on own spaces, albeit chasing after creatives and getting tasks done is a given. The industry is on its way to making workplaces more pleasant.
The Hard Talk
Starting 2023, organizations are inviting newcomers and creating a secure workplace where workers can discuss issues of any nature. Rita Verma, President & Head – HR, DDB Mudra Group, said, “The first and primary responsibility of an organisation is to create multiple forums at all levels for people to be able to speak openly and engage in a dialogue. This is crucial to help identify problems early and create a culture of asking more questions.”
“We do that via AMAs with the CEO where employees are encouraged to share details of practices, policies, and decisions they disagree with through anonymous questions and feedback. Some of these are hard conversations. But by being brave in giving complaints a forum, it has actually helped in mitigating them. It gives people a regular opportunity to have their questions answered by an authorized source or sometimes even just voicing a frustration helps to alleviate it,” she added.
Talking about conversations around toxic work culture and mental well-being, an industry watcher said: “The advertising industry is a deadline-based industry, everything has to be turned around in time in order to have your horse running in the race. Although agencies try to make their environment safe and healthy, the nature of the job is such that one cannot escape from the mental turmoil.”
Shifting working styles
While the industry is facing a talent crunch, there are not enough vacancies. Experts say there is an increase in the gig economy. Speaking on the changing landscape of employment and how they are gearing up for the same, Taniya Arora, HR Head at Cheil India said, “Post Covid, there was a change in dynamics in terms of employee expectations with regards to more flexibility, focus on physical and mental health etc. Cheil has been supportive in terms of revising existing policies and making it more employee-centric keeping in mind the exigencies of the work/projects and ensuring equilibrium is achieved and maintained. Implementation of various skill enhancement workshops has led to an overall development of employees. Career succession planning and rewarding the performers from time to time has led to overall motivation among the employees.”
On a similar note, Unmesh Pawar, Chief People Officer, South Asia, dentsu said, “The pandemic has caused us to reconsider our working methods. These changes have provided an opportunity to review our policies, benefits, and processes, putting employees at the centre of any change in the hybrid working environment. Making careers relevant is another important area, and our policies on internal mobility within teams, across teams, and globally provide a platform for exploration without boundaries. Operating in the new normal has resulted in unique challenges, as well as increased day-to-day pressure, and in recognition of the efforts, we have implemented three wellness days off per year across the network.”
Pawar further said, “The grievance policy serves as protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances. At dentsu, we want to make sure that all employees are treated fairly and consistently, and that they are safe at work. To ensure protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances, the company has a formal grievance procedure that acknowledges applicable local laws and regulations and involves the HR department at each stage.”
As social media gives a platform to people, to express their frustrations working in this high-paced industry, agencies have also started working around policies that employees have to adhere to. Arora said, “Since we work with a lot of clients, we expect our employees to maintain client confidentiality in their social media posts.”
The industry is known to be the most vocal about women's empowerment and equality. “We continue our commitment towards focusing on gender diversity, parity and equal pay opportunities. One of the key goals is the growth of women in top leadership and we aim to achieve 40 per cent women in overall leadership by 2025. One of the measures to achieve gender equality in leadership is through enabling development and career opportunities via the Path of Tabei learning experience, a women-focused program,” added Pawar.
Social media speak
Piyush Pandey represents the era of humanity and human ingenuity
Guest Column: Adman Ajay Gahlaut pens down his heartfelt paean for Pandey, who, in his words, 'keeps the industry’s flag flying'
By Ajay Gahlaut | Oct 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 3 min read
Piyush Pandey’s stepping down from active duty at Ogilvy is no ordinary event. It cannot be passed off merely as the natural order of things. It’s not just another instance of the old giving way to the new. Trite phrases like ‘nothing is constant except change’ do not do it justice. It is an event of geological proportions. Like the melting of glaciers, or the drifting apart of continents. It is big, and it is disturbing.
Those of us who live in the northern, seismically active part of India know what it feels like when an earthquake strikes. There are moments of total and utter helplessness. A sense of panic grips one’s mind followed by an overwhelming wave of terror. Where will you run to? The very ground beneath your feet is giving way! Some of us experienced a similar feeling when we read the news report of Piyush’s decision to step back.
For what is he, if not the very bedrock of our profession?
Those who think I am overstating my case, consider this. I have always maintained in my conversations with fellow industry professionals that EVERY agency in the country should pay Piyush a salary.
‘What nonsense! Why?’ ask my scandalised colleagues.
‘Because,’ I tell them, ‘CEOs of billion-dollar multinational companies walk him to his car after meetings, open the door differently for him, close it gently after he gets in and wave goodbye to him as his car drives off.’
He embodies the respect our profession should be getting. He alone keeps the industry’s flag flying.
Make no mistake. This truly is the end of an epoch. Piyush represents the era of humanity, warmth, laughter, love and human ingenuity. The new era, the one staring us in the face is an age of cold, unfeeling, relentless technology. Winter is coming.
If this man decides to walk off into the sunset (like he has), where does that leave us as an industry? Just a bunch of nervous, overworked, underpaid people constantly worried that ‘client chala jayega’ and that sooner rather than later the machines are coming to take away our jobs.
But maybe this is too pessimistic a view. Maybe the emotion of the moment is getting to us. Piyush would never think like that. He doesn’t have a negative bone in his body. Piyush would rub his hands in glee and say ‘game toh abhi shuru hua hai partner!’
It is time to stop feeling sorry for ourselves and stand up to applaud the man as he declares his momentous innings closed and walks slowly back to the pavilion, bat raised to acknowledge his adoring fans. The opposition gives him a guard of honour. His teammates lift him on their shoulders and carry him around the ground to roars of approval from the surging crowds. There is not a dry eye in the stadium. Everyone is lost in the memory of their personal favourite innings of his, and there are too many to count. He has given so much pleasure, so much entertainment over the years.
As for me, the next time I meet Piyush, like a true blue Dilliwala, I will snap to attention, salute him and say, with every last shred of sincerity at my command, ‘Sir Ji tussi great ho.’
