Piyush Pandey: ‘Creative genius and a genuinely warm person’

Retail store owners selling smartphones have raised concerns over a recent Flipkart ad in which actor Amitabh Bachchan is promoting online deals on mobile phone purchases. In the ad, he is seen saying: ‘Dukaan pe nahi milne wala’.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has asked leading smartphone brands to “raise collective voice against such misleading ads”. They have been saying that such ads hurt small businesses.

The video has been made private by Flipkart. However, it is still out on social media.

? AIMRA India stands firm in condemning Shri @SrBachchan for his misleading ads against mobile retailers in India. Such misleading ads undermine the hard work and credibility of our industry. ??



We at AIMRA India are deeply disappointed by the recent actions of Shri Amitabh… pic.twitter.com/4awI6MmemB — ALL INDIA MOBILE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION (@AimraIndia) October 2, 2023

Shri @SrBachchan ji,



STOP HURTING SMALL BUSINESSES!



You are the greatest showman of Bharat, which also means you have tremendous responsibility towards the nation and the citizens. In this advertisement for Flipkart you are demeaning the retailers of our nation by making… pic.twitter.com/wtHQkuw8M2 — Sumit Agarwal ?? (@sumitagarwal_IN) September 30, 2023

In a letter to Bachchan, the association has asked for the video to be taken down. e4m has a copy of this letter that is on AIMRA’s X account.

The actor has also received a letter from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), denouncing his endorsement. “We are highly disheartened to witness your recent advertisement by Flipkart…” the letter said.



Bachchan and Flipkart haven’t responded to these letters.

When asked about taking actions on the ad, ASCI said that no complaints have been registered on the ad so far. “The ASCI code makes it clear that any claims or comparisons made in advertisements must be truthful and should be capable of substantiation. Additionally, ASCI's guidelines for celebrities in advertising require celebrities to do due diligence to ensure that all claims and comparisons made in the advertisements they appear in should be capable of substantiation and not be deceptive,” the self-regulatory body said.

As for AIMRA, it has registered a complaint to CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority).

Confirming this, the ASCI spokesperson said, “The specific case has reportedly been referred to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The CCPA guidelines make it mandatory for advertisements not to make misleading statements in advertisements. In addition, the Consumer Protection Act also provides for fine or suspension of endorsers in case they have not done due diligence. After due investigation and ascertaining the necessary facts, the CCPA may take appropriate action as per its process.”

e4m has also reached out to CCPA and Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, DoCA, on the same. This copy will be updated as and when we get a response from them.



ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor further said: “Due diligence by celebrities is an important aspect that needs to be ingrained in the system. ASCI’s own data suggests a huge increase in misleading ads that feature celebrities. Very few celebrities do due diligence, and many of them just take an indemnity from the advertiser in case the ad gets into trouble. Such actions may protect the celebrity financially but do not count towards the fulfilment of their responsibility towards consumers.”

Several social media users also posted against the ad, asking Bachchan to take responsibility for his actions.

e4m has written to Flipkart but is yet to get a response.