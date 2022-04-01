PharmEasy appoints Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

Consumer healthcare app PharmEasy has launched its latest campaign with Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador.

Aamir will be seen endorsing the PharmEasy brand via various mediums. TVCs featuring the actor will also be a part of the IPL campaign 2022. As a face of the brand, he will also accentuate how medicines, diagnostic tests and healthcare products are conveniently available at customers’ fingertips.

#GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy campaign brings Aamir Khan as the new brand ambassador of the healthcare brand PharmEasy and introduces him in a set of quirky, disruptive and ‘mad-humour’ genre TVCs.

This campaign is conceptualised by FCB India.

Talking about the collaboration, Gaurav Verma, CMO at API Holdings said, “Collaborating with someone as versatile as Aamir Khan fills us with immense joy. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on board as the face of the brand PharmEasy. He truly knows how to engage with the audience. With this association, we aim to reach more people while making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with him this year and widening our reach through offerings and such campaigns.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Aamir Khan said, “It is indeed a pleasure to work together with the PharmEasy brand, to help provide economical healthcare at each person’s doorstep. I feel that in today’s times, PharmEasy is providing an essential service, in a sector that is itself a fundamental requirement for all of us, and I look forward to this association.”

