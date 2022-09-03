PGIM India Mutual Fund says #AapkaHappinessPlanned

PGIM India Mutual Fund has announced that it had launched a new investor education and awareness website and a consumer awareness campaign “Aapka HappinessPlanned”.



This campaign crafted by FCB Interface is being aired on several platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn and is set to create waves with its empowering message for people.



The film shows a stand-up conveying the true meaning of happiness through a lyrical song. It serves as a reminder to people that life is more than just tirelessly pursuing money and that the real investments in life go beyond finances. It nudges people to understand that life can be easier when we plan ahead, and we can be free to realise our dreams and invest in ourselves, our health, and our loved ones.



Talking about the launch, Sakshi Dalela, Director & Head of Marketing & Communication, said, “We believe that it is behavioural nudges and habits that impact most outcomes for investors. With the ‘Aapka Happiness Planned’ campaign, PGIM India is helping investors connect with these interesting insights. Our MoneyandMe initiative provides persona-focused content and insights to enable consumers to take financial decisions, pursue their passion, and achieve their life goals by following the right sequencing viz. budgeting, protection, savings and investing. With this initiative, we hope to help consumers imbibe financial discipline to attain financial independence at every stage of life.”



Rakesh Menon, National Creative Director, FCB Interface, says, “Usually, investment advertising is a bit heavy. Our idea of ‘Aapka Happiness Planned is the exact opposite. So, the execution, with a stand-up delivering the message in a lyrical song, has a certain lightness to it while still getting under the skin.”

