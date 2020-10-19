Peter England’s latest campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana talks about perfect festive look

Developed and executed in creative partnership with DDB Mudra, the central theme of the campaign is ‘beginning of good things with the perfect festive look’

Menswear brand Peter England has launched a festive campaign featuring its brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana. The brand has released a video encapsulating the essence of the festival season in its latest campaign. The video showcases Ayushmann getting ready for the festive season in a slice of life set up, with the perfect look from Peter England’s festive collection.

Developed and executed in creative partnership with DDB Mudra, the central theme of the campaign is “Beginning of good things with the perfect festive look”. The campaign combines the objective of rebooting, festivity, colour and celebration with Peter England’s wide range of premium quality and stylish festive collection. Peter England offers high-fashion festive range for today’s contemporary men at amazing price points.

Commenting on the campaign, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “We are thrilled to launch our new festive campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign portrays a gist of festivity where Ayushmann is getting ready for the festive season which is going to begin in the country soon. The storyline metaphorically marks the inception of good things after the recent happenings and directs us all to find a perfect look to celebrate these beginnings. Our collection has been designed around the positivity and goodness that festivals bring in our lives. We are determined to curate and offer fashion that enables our consumers to not just immerse in the festivities but also to stand out.”

Vishnu Srivatsav, Regional creative head - Advertising and Digital, DDB Mudra, said “Getting the right look is such a fine margin game. So, to launch Peter England’s festive collection, we captured a lighter moment between the couple trying to find the right look for the occasion, with playful banter that reflects today’s relationships”

Peter England’s Festive campaign will be amplified through a mega Digital Campaign across platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Google, and other new age digital platforms.