Personal care sector rises to top 3 in ASCI violations
As per the ASCI report, 84% of violative ads in the last two years belonged to D2C brands
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), in its latest report titled “Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands”, says the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinised by ASCI.
The report says, while personal care has always been among the top ten violating categories, in the past two years, it has risen to the top three on account of high volumes of ads violating ASCI’s guidelines. The launch of influencer guidelines in May 2021 along with ASCI’s proactive monitoring using AI-based tools has added to the increased number of ads under scrutiny.
With respect to the personal care sector, in the period 2021-2022 to Q1-Q3 2022-2023, ASCI processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the previous two years.
The other highlights of the report are:
- There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019.
- 5.7% of ads in violation of the ASCI Code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin-care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care. 17.5% of ads showcased multiple categories.
- Social media influencers were responsible for 68% of the ads processed in the personal care category, out of which 92% violated the ASCI Code and required modifications. Of these, 77% were not contested and the voluntary compliance rate stood at 91%.
- 84% of violative ads belonged to the D2C brands, which have a large presence on social and digital platforms.
- 24% of total complaints across categories received at ASCI from consumers, industry and consumer organisations between Q1-Q3 in '22-'22 were for personal care ads.
- The platform split for violative ads in personal care was Instagram (55.3%), YouTube (25.9%), Facebook (11.3%) and websites (4.8%).
Talking about the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected. Over the past few years, ASCI has constantly strived to update its guidelines to extend consumer protection to many emerging sectors and platforms. This, coupled with our AI based digital monitoring is making a real impact in being able to identify violations and drive compliance. We are glad that we could get in early, formulate appropriate guidelines and work towards making the online space safe for consumers.”
The other top two violators mentioned in the report were Education (26%) and Healthcare (15%) sectors.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
boAt celebrates India’s indomitable spirit with a campaign
The campaign, titled Rock’In India campaign, narrates how we are ushering in a new era of ‘Make in India’ products
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Audio and wearable brand boAt has released a new campaign titled Rock’In India. The film narrates how the country is ushering in a new era of ‘Make in India’ products, the power of Indian-ness and why it distinguishes us from the rest of the world.
“The brand is building an enabling ecosystem that will rapidly transform India into a manufacturing hub for new-generation wearables with minimal dependence on foreign countries. Defying the conventional norms, the homegrown brand boAt has manufactured more than 10 million (1 crore) products (wearables) in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The design & engineering prowess will establish the brand globally now,” the company said in a statement.
India's growth story has been made possible by the undefeated spirit of the people. boAt salutes individuals like Athlete Hima Das and more who are #BreakingStereotypes and driving #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt philosophy. The stereotypical beliefs expected from girls never restrained the 'Dhing Express', Hima Das an Indian sprinter from achieving her desires. She became the first Indian woman — indeed the first ever Indian athlete — to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.
The brand has also designed and published a unique & interactive print ad with a special QR code. To interact with it, readers can scan the QR code placed at the centre of the ad. Once activated, the creative ad draws attention to the power of Indian-ness and marks boAt’s 1 Crore ‘Made in India’ product milestone.
Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt said, “boAt has proved naysayers wrong by successfully undertaking the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wearables in India. Today, 90% of our wearables are manufactured in India. We are grateful to the Govt. for putting in the right policies and support system that is helping in upgrading and providing the catalyst needed for wearables growth in the country. With this campaign, we want to reinforce our commitment and will continue to invest in ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
A slow start to 2023 for the ad industry
While the year may have begun on a muted note for advertisers, the industry hopes that the IPL season infuses some momentum into the spends
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 31, 2023 8:31 AM | 4 min read
With the festive season coming to an end and brands cutting their ad budgets, it’s not exactly the perfect beginning to a new year that media agencies had hoped for. Going by the industry veterans, there is a drop of up to 10-12% in the business in January. Experts say the real heat of a possible recession has started to show now as the festive season has officially come to an end.
“Factors like war, recession and drying up of funds have been on for quite some time but thanks to the festive season and, prior to that, events like T-20 World Cup and IPL we did not feel the heat so much. But now some brands have just completely withheld their spends and things look quite bleak for us in this quarter,” said a senior agency executive.
Most believe the tough times are going to last till the end of the first quarter. “We are pinning some hopes on IPL to bring back momentum into the spends but overall, even the event may get impacted due to the slowdown,” said another media planner.
Increase in cost of raw material
January 2023, when compared to the same month last year, has been significantly down. “Post Covid outbreak, January 2022 showed significant growth. That was the time all agencies made big predictions for the ad industry. No one had thought of a possible war hitting the world soon leading to an increase in raw material prices. Also, China is still struggling with Covid led pandemic which further has increased the cost of raw materials. All these factors have led to cautious behaviour forcing the industry to cut on ad budgets,” said another senior executive.
Experts believe both the FMCG and consumer durable sector is likely to get affected if the situation in China continues to worsen. “The companies are watching how the situation pans out in China once their festival season is over in early February. If the rise in infections persists leading to another lockdown or shutdown of factories, it is likely to impact raw material cost required for making televisions, smartphones, and summer appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators in the April-June quarter,” shared another expert.
More trouble for agencies with start-up clients
The drop is believed to be almost to the tune of 18-20%, for agencies that handle start-up clients. They have believed to cut their ad budgets almost to nil. “They were one of the bigger spenders until last year. Now that they are struggling to show a decent top line, they are cutting significantly on advertising budgets.”
As per a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) there is a 52% decline in funding in CY22.
“There is a market pullback by VC funds that are picky about their investments. Hence there is a drop in ad budgets,” said a marketer.
Recession fears
Recession fears have had a significant impact on the Indian media industry. “As companies and businesses face financial difficulties, they have reduced their advertising budgets, which is a major source of revenue for media companies. This has resulted in a decrease in overall ad spend on traditional media such as television, print and radio, as well as a shift towards more cost-effective forms of advertising, such as digital media,” shared a media planner.
Experts feared that in addition to the reduction in ad revenue, the recession may also lead to a decrease in consumer spending on media products and services, further exacerbating the financial challenges faced by the industry.
“This is a challenging year for us ahead. Indian media companies may have to adapt to the new economic reality by finding ways to reduce costs, diversifying their revenue streams, and focusing on digital platforms. They may also have to be more creative and innovative in order to attract and retain customers,” added another media expert.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fujifilm India’s instax unveils ‘keep it alive’ campaign
The campaign has been launched in collaboration with Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 4:07 PM | 3 min read
Cheil India has launched a new campaign for Fujifilm India instax’ instant camera and printer range. The new campaign is headlined with the theme of “keep it alive” and showcases how instax photo print films can express everything in a hip way while also retaining the old-world charm of an actual print.
“The feel of a photo print is a different experience altogether which many today may not be familiar with. The joy of holding a print, using it in different ways, and keeping those as memoirs of moments is beautiful. We are looking for new ways to rekindle the love of physical photos and bring its relevancy in the collective consciousness of Gen Z. This campaign will help us with a 360-degree makeover and establish a connection with Gen Z whose lingo is photos hence the origin of Photo lingo. The idea is about a new photo lingo that can capture instax worthy moments in Gen Z life. The possibility of expanding the campaign is limitless,” said Arun Babu, General Manager, Electronic Imaging, Optical Device & Instax Division, Fujifilm India.
The campaign went live on all digital and social media platforms of FUJIFILM India and underlined the innovative use of photo print films to complete the expressions that we use. The idea is expanded further with a series of short films showcasing how instax instant cameras and films can play a defining role in creating memories of the special moments and preventing them from getting lost in a digital folder by keeping them alive.
Sticking to the core idea of bringing quirky, humorous moments to life through the instax photo lingo, the first film captures a family anniversary function where the Dad of the family mistakes another woman for his wife because she is in a similar attire. What follows is a mix of fun and embarrassing moments where his wife catches him in the act creating an instax worthy moment for the kids to capture.
The second film captures a similar humourous moment that happens between a group of college friends at a Valentine’s Day bash. The film begins with two college students who are bragging to each other about a girl that they are interested in while waiting for her. They make fun of the 3rd character, their geeky friend, who casually enquires about her but are shocked seconds later when the girl reveals that she is dating him. What makes it even more interesting is that fact that one of braggarts is asked by the girl to click an instax photo of her with her boyfriend.
Talking about the idea of the films Devdas Nair, Creative Director, Cheil India said, “We devised a completely new photo lingo to carry the message in this campaign. This new lingo used instax print films to complete phrases and expressions that are commonly used in everyday life situations among our target audience of Gen-Z. This device created a fresh and interesting take on how photo prints say a lot beyond just the photo in the frame. It is a beautiful reminder of those special moments captured along with the stories of those involved.”
instax‘ #KeepItAlive campaign involves a series of short films along with digital media amplification using engaging posts, videos, and reels. The brand will also leverage retail, OTT, and OOH medium for this campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe
The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 11:20 AM | 1 min read
Tonic Worldwide has won the digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe, the Mumbai-based Jewellery brand with a legacy of 114 years.
Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, Co-founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We are excited to partner Waman Hari Pethe in its vision to reach the digital audience with WHP, the digital brand that will cater to the younger generation. This TG is increasingly getting more interested in the category. With our digital first approach to brands and the understanding of e-commerce funnels, we wish to put the brand in the TG’s top consideration. Our specialist arms GIPSI, Twip and Yellow Labs will play an important role along with our Media expertise in realising this vision.”
On the collaboration, Dr. Aditya Pethe says, “With this new venture we are looking at creating an online brand identity for WHP Jewellers that will have pan-India resonance. Our aim is to expand The Waman Hari brand to include a larger group of patrons especially the younger generation through relatable and trending content. We are looking forward to this new journey.”
The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mascot Monday: The Lijjat Rabbit's hop to fame
How the co-op created a long-lasting legacy with its buck-toothed superstar
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
An anthropomorphic bunny enjoying papads in the company of humans may seem like something out of a fever dream. But ask any millennial or a gen xer and they will tell you about one of the most perplexing yet fascinating ads of their youth. In the early 80s, plucky little co-op and a master puppeteer came together to create one of the most unforgettable mascots India had ever seen -- the Lijjat Rabbit.
In today's edition of Mascot Mondays, we pay tribute to Lijjat's leporine superstar who made us look forward to commercial breaks and got us excited about the humble papad.
The rabbit's tale
A brand synonymous with "papads" in India, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad is a success story in more ways than one. It's an enduring symbol of female entrepreneurship and empowerment, raking in upwards of $224 million in revenue yearly. Its immaculate success model notwithstanding, Lijjat also owes a part of its success to its brilliant ad campaigns and its unforgettable mascot.
Prior to 1980, Lijjat believed that the best promotion was through word of mouth. The co-op rather focuses on the quality of the product than spending huge amounts on ads.
However, its success also made way for many fraudsters to sell fake Lijjat papads in the market. To counter the menace, the company felt it was perhaps time to go big on branding. Lijjat's packaging already had a trademark picture of a boy eating papad, but the co-op wanted more.
Actor Appi Umrani worked closely with Lijjat and was determined to shoot an ad for the co-op on a modest budget. Impressed by ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye, who performed on Doordarshan with his puppet Ardhavatrao, Umrani approached the puppeteer to gauge his interest in creating a character for the Lijjat.
Padhye, who initially pitched middle-class human characters for the ad, was convinced that a bunny muppet would do the trick. However, the folks at Lijjat needed convincing. "Why would a rabbit eat papad?" was the question.
A few days later, Padhye hauled a big bunny muppet to the Lijjat office. The large anthropomorphic rabbit with white fur, beady eyes and buck teeth wore a satin green bow over a black vest. Only after seeing the ventriloquist's creation, did the Lijjat executives agree to cast the mascot.
Muppet becomes a star
As bizarre as the concept of a papad-munching bunny was in theory, in practice, it was a hit. As soon as the ad was aired, viewers were instantly captivated by the muppet.
Padhye, who voiced the Lijjat bunny, also gave him a distinct "eh he he" laughter, which went on to become iconic in its own right.
After his successful TV debut, the bunny was inducted onto the Lijjat packaging right next to its original mascot "Babla", and the muppet has stayed put on the cover ever since.
He even went on to wed Mrs Bunny who has also appeared in commercials alongside her husband. Eventually, the family grew and the Bunnys welcomed a baby bunny.
In 2003, actress and model Shweta Tiwari had the honour of starring alongside the rabbit couple in a Lijjat ad.
While most millennials and gen xers have fond memories of the muppet, some were terrified of the giant bunny. An unintended consequence of the ad was that it stoked fear in the minds of kids. Pupaphobia or fear of puppets arises from their uncanny life-like appearance that makes people feel uncomfortable. Some also blamed the rabbit's giggle as a trigger. Redditors discussing Indian nostalgia on the forum have described the bunny as a "demon rabbit", "creepy" and "straight from hell."
That aside, it can't be denied that the giant rabbit bunny from the papad commercial is one of the greatest ad legacies of India. Despite being on a shoestring budget, Lijjat created for itself a mascot that ensures great brand recall decades after its debut.
Every time we see him on TV, the Lijjat Bunny leaves us jonesing for some crispy papads and tempting us to sing along to "kharram khurram."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dabur Amla urges all to break hairstyle stereotyping
Created and conceptualised by Dabur Amla and Schbang, the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou shines light on the societal labelling of women based on their hairstyle
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The way a woman wears her hair says a lot about her. Or does society read too much into it? Why is a clean, sleek hairstyle considered the trait of a bossy woman?
“This year, Dabur Amla Hair Oil challenges the stereotype. For decades, multiple labels and connotations have been attached to how women choose to wear their hair. The brand roped in Priya Malik, actor and poet, to put focus on the societal labelling that paints women in a negative light,” the company said.
With the launch of the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou, Dabur Amla reminds women that their hair is a measure of their strength and not a judgement of their character. It implores viewers to look beyond the stereotypes and opens a healthy dialogue to reinforce the women in their lives positively.
Commenting on the campaign, Ankur Kumar, GM-Marketing, Hair Care from Dabur said, “Dabur Amla has been a trusted hair oil brand with 80+ years of legacy. It has always been fuelled by a mission to empower women to be confident about themselves backed by strong and beautiful hair. Through this campaign, we have taken this conversation forward encouraging women to own and embrace their true selves through strong hair and a strong spirit and not get bogged down by what the outside world might have to say about them”.
Ayush Rathod, Associate Vice President from Schbang said, “The role of women in the evolving dynamics of the world, make campaigns like these the need of the hour. Leveraging Dabur Amla’s core value of ‘strength’, it was a fulfilling experience to extract a meaningful conversation out of it that drives a behavioural shift in the society and empowers the women of today and tomorrow. Lastly, It’s heartening to see a legacy brand like Dabur Amla evolving with time and reinforcing its commanding voice in the hair oil category with Schbang’’.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Air India's new Republic Day film is about giving flight to your dreams
The campaign is named Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Air India has launched a film- Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan to celebrate the Republic Day.
“The narrative of the film is all about giving wings to dreams through a collective initiative. It is much more than just about flying - it is all about aspirations and dreams and a yearning to fulfil that dream,” said the airline in a statement.
“The entire narrative is woven around the theme of Patriotism and is aesthetically brought out through crisp editing and subtle symbolism. The aspirational energy of the youth and the wisdom of age play an equally important role in scripting a nation's saga of success The very 'real' and inclusive treatment of the theme of patriotism - cutting across generations - is what makes this creative special. This is only about India and all about India. What adds more depth to the narrative is that one of India's most loved singers, Shaan, has lent his soulful voice to this musical video,” it added.
Talking about the campaign, Sunil Suresh, Communications Head, Air India, said, “Desh ka naam, har aasmaan campaign is about imprinting the stamp of India on every horizon of the world highlights the aspiration of today's India. The India that is bold, vibrant, warm & progressive and confident. This audio - visual is our tribute to the nation. We believe that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the nation to join hands and take our nation to ever greater heights - and this film is our small attempt to inspire and encourage people to do the same.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube