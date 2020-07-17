PepsiCo enters top 10 advertisers category in BARC Week 27

Among the top 10 brands, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid with 16940 insertions is the new entrant

The top 10 list of advertisers and brands as per BARC’s weekly data shows a few new entrants in Week 27 but there has been a drop in the total number of ad insertions in both categories too.

While the total number of insertions for top 10 advertisers stands at 626,717 as compared to 637,000 in the previous week, the brands category saw 133,068 insertions as compared to 140,604 insertions in Week 26.

Meanwhile, in the advertisers’ category, Hindustan Unilever continued to be the biggest advertiser with 272,916 insertions followed by Reckitt Benckiser (103531).

Brooke Bond Lipton India has bagged the third spot this week with 41837 insertions followed by Godrej Consumer Products on the fourth with 41,145 insertions and ITC on fifth with 31,601 insertions.

At 6 is Wipro (31601), Cadburys India on seventh with 28787 insertions, and Colgate Palmolive India (25138) and Ponds India (22767) on eighth and ninth respectively.

Pepsi Co is the new entrant on the tenth spot this week with 18,841 insertions.

In the brands category, Lux Toilet Soap continued to lead the list with 17523 insertions followed by new entrant Dettol Antiseptic Liquid (16940). While Policybazaar.com is on the third spot (16227), Santoor Sandal and Turmeric is on the fourth spot with 12893 insertions and Surf Excel Easy Wash on fifth with 12632 insertions.

Horlicks, Wheel Active 2 in 1 and Dettol Toilet Soaps with 12433 insertions, 12109 insertions and 10936 insertions have bagged the sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively. Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin and Close Up Ever Fresh are at the ninth and tenth spots with 10878 insertions and 10497 insertions respectively.