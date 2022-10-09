Pepe Jeans launches first TVC in India

The TVC ‘Time to Shine’ is on air across TV channels

Denim giant 'Pepe Jeans London' has launched its first-ever TV commercial for the Indian market.

The film titled ‘Time to Shine’ helms a 360-degree campaign aimed at denim and lifestyle enthusiasts, and it will showcase the freshest Autumn Winter 2022 collection from Pepe Jeans London.

Pepe Jeans London’s Managing Director and CEO, Manish Kapoor shares, "It is perhaps the most exciting time for Pepe Jeans in its India story so far. Our brand’s legacy is obviously known and loved by a whole generation of Indians but now with our first ever TV commercial, we want to showcase it to a whole new market. I believe the film has turned out beautifully – we can’t wait to grab eyeballs across tiers and demographics.”

The TVC is on air across TV channels such as Sony TV, Colors, MTV, VH1, Zee News and more.

