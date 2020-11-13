Paytm urges all to spread the sentiment of joy that is Diwali

Paytm has launched a digital ad film around Diwali celebrations showcasing how one can directly send money to another instantly thereby spreading joy during the festival of light.

The film has received an overwhelming response from across India due to its real slice-of-life depiction, at a time when many Indians are unable to meet their families or travel this year for Diwali due to the ongoing pandemic.

The long-form digital film has seen an extensive launch across social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and, LinkedIn.

This film depicts the Indian sentiment around Diwali and how one can share happiness using Paytm with their loved ones even from a distance. It is an extension of the company’s ongoing TV campaign highlighting the seamlessness of Instant Bank to Bank Transfers through the Paytm app. The TV ads had depicted various Indian scenarios, ranging from a wedding ceremony to an everyday situation of a landlord and tenant, striking a chord with crores of Indians.

The latest digital film begins in the setting of a low income area where a little girl is shown sitting on her house’s patio, sadly observing the lights that every other house in the neighbourhood has put out as Diwali decorations. The girl’s mother (Suman), who works as a domestic help, asks her daughter why is she sad. The little girl asks her mother when will they decorate their house with lights. Despite being taken aback, the mother consoles her daughter that they will put it up the next day as Raghav Bhaiya is coming and would be giving her “Diwali Shagun” (Diwali Bonus)

The next scene shifts to where Suman works. Her employer gives her sweets and tells her that Raghav Bhaiya isn’t coming this year. As Suman's expression changes to that of dismay, she hears Raghav Bhaiya’s voice and realizes that his parents are on a video call with him. As Raghav Bhaiya sees her through the camera and wishes her Diwali, he senses that she is unhappy because he isn’t coming this year. He then transfers the “Diwali shagun” (Diwali Bonus) directly from his bank account to Suman’s bank account saying, “Mai nahi aaya to kya hua, khushiyan zarur ayengi,” and thanks her for taking care of his parents throughout the year in his absence. The beautiful film ends with Suman and her daughter embracing each other happily, having put out lights, diyas and flowers in their house.

Jaskaran Kapany, Vice President, Marketing at Paytm said, “This has been a demanding year for most of us. But even in these trying moments, there is a way we can still enjoy & spread the small joys if life. This emotional film tries to showcase just that i.e we can still make a small difference to someone’s life by a small act of kindness. In this case, it is the “Diwali Shagun” (Bonus) being instantly transferred to the help’s Bank account through the Paytm app. As an Indian brand, we understand that people are emotionally charged at this time of the year and we are certain that just as Paytm is a part and parcel of people’s everyday lives, it will continue to play an important part during festivities as well- which is what the film showcases. As a brand, Paytm has always had a strong emotional connection with our audiences & we are delighted to see the immense reception of the real-life situation presented in the film which has evoked a feeling of hope and positivity.”