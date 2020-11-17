Paytm unveils 3 more ads on social media

Paytm has launched three new ads on social media, as part of its new #MoneyTransferHuaEasy campaign to raise awareness of how instant money transfer through the Paytm app remains a quick, safe and easy way to directly send and receive money into one's Bank accounts.

The films, targeted at millennials, highlight how by simply choosing the recipient's mobile number users can transfer money directly from their bank a/c at zero charge without the need for wallet KYC.

The films feature internet sensations Saloni Gaur, Danish Sait and Paytm's Abhinav Kumar.

With the latest series of films, the company has now released 6 films as part of its initiative to highlight the ease of making digital payments without the need of completing their Wallet KYC.

Abhinav Kumar, Vice President at Paytm said, "Paytm remains committed to expanding the reach of affordable and easy to use technology, to every citizen. We believe that digital payments solutions are not only a great enabler in addressing daily challenges but also helps improve the quality of lives of our fellow countrymen. Consumers now have the option of instantly making payments directly from their Bank accounts, by simply entering the recipient’s mobile number on the Paytm App. No other steps such as Wallet KYC are required, while transaction charges are also absent. The new marketing campaign reflects that and is geared around taking forward this message to the consumers, making them aware of the digital payments options they have. It also aims to further promote our mission to increase seamless digital transactions across the country."