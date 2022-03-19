PaperBoat unveils new summer campaign showing its juice variants

The Script Room has rolled out its first campaign with PaperBoat after their recent account win. The campaign opens with a heart-warming setting where children are seen working up a cosplay of a lemonade stand where they are serving various flavours of PaperBoat Swing to their mother.

A whole range of flavours and variants of the products - juicier and tastier are showcased through the film. The campaign will be seen on television and on digital platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy), Co-Founder, The Script Room and the director of the film said, “This is a new variant of Paper Boat. And we felt that it would be best to now just introduce ourselves and our offering to the world. The task was to continue to keep the innocence and simplicity that the brand is known for. And still infuse it with some newness. We’re delighted with the outcome. It’s always been a great pleasure to work on Paper Boat”.

Here's the ad film:

Adding to Ramsam, Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room said, “Once in a while in life, and business, you need some sort of an affirmation. For me, Neeraj choosing to work with us was exactly that. Paper Boat ad from The Script Room means a lot to us. The new Swing film is a lovely starting point and first of many good things to come”.

