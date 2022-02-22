OMEE aims to make India laugh with its new campaign featuring Johny Lever and Rajpal Yadav

OMEE launches a new campaign on “Sabko Pata Hai, India Ka Favorite antacid hai OMEE’. The campaign features India’s favorite Bollywood comedians, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav, and aims to make India laugh as well as create awareness that OMEE is the effective solution for all acidity problems. The tagline for the campaign is very apt- ‘Acidity ho toh Omee lo’.

Sharing the experience of working on the campaign, Comedian Johnny Lever said, “Once again joining hands with Alkem Laboratories for the new Omee project was really fun!”

Sharing the experience of working on the campaign, Comedian Rajpal Yadav said, “It was double dhamaal to work on the #SabkoPataHai Omee campaign and share screen with Johnny Lever.”

On the launch of the campaign, Mukesh Tiwary, President - Marketing & Sales, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. said "Omee is Alkem's iconic brand" so we wanted to create an interesting campaign that connects with the audience and create a brand recall. We are confident that this new Omee commercial and new Jodi of Johnny Lever & Rajpal Yadav will be well-received by the audience, and we look forward to welcoming new consumers to our brand through this.”

The campaign is conceptualized by Hats On Advertising Pvt. Ltd. and is based on a fun and humorous genre. The leading comedian Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav are seen in their best roles, talking about the problem of acidity and how OMEE helps them to get relieved from it.

Talking about the campaign, Prakash Goplani, Managing Director, Hats On Advertising Pvt. Ltd. said, “When was the last time you came across a humorous campaign? Hence, it was the best time to rope in Johnny Lever & Rajpal Yadav together on screen once again to give our audiences the laugh they deserve!

The campaign is available across the platforms across India - Television, Print, and Social media.

