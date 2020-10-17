Ogilvy India & ITC Savlon take up Mission #NoHandUnwashed

Ogilvy India and ITC Savlon have launched Savlon Swasth India Mission’s #NoHandUnwashed initiative.

The first part of this campaign consists of a film starring Swapna Augustine, a foot artist from the Mouth and Foot Painters (MFPA) Association. It tells Swapna’s inspirational story and blends it perfectly with one of the most unique portrayals of handwashing and its importance. The film and its message are truly memorable.

The next part of this campaign will further promote handwashing through beautiful artworks that will be created by the brilliant artists from MFPA. These impactful ideas highlight the ease and effectiveness of handwashing and will hopefully encourage people to ensure that we leave #NoHandUnwashed.

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, say: “Savlon Swasth India mission has been brand Savlon’s way of doing its significant bit for our communities, by creating engaging touchpoints on the importance of hand hygiene. Important work under this program in the past years has included Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks, and Haath Se Baat, amongst several others.

In these times of Covid-19, our message on Global Handwashing Day is that much more crucial, and needed to touch a nerve about the act and habit of handwashing. It helps that our Savlon team at Ogilvy is so in-sync with the brand mission’s goals and the sincerity of its purpose, which reflects in this extremely impactful and distinct piece created by Vinay, Ashok, Fritz, Jayesh and so beautifully brought to life by Afshan of Good Morning Films. It goes without saying that our client partners at ITC Savlon and Ogilvy are like one extended team, and the backing and support we get from our client is incredible."