Ogilvy creates print campaign for Acko

Ogilvy has released a print campaign for Acko General Insurance Limited.

Acko wanted to communicate the advantage of using its smooth, paperless services over traditional insurance providers, to the digitally-savvy youth, said the agency.

“Insurance companies in India are known for the truckloads of paperwork they make their customers fill for submission for their records. The hassle of obtaining a claim, becomes a huge hindrance because of this. As a result, paperwork becomes an enormous and real pain-point for insurance holders. Acko wanted to exaggerate the pain-point. In this case - paperwork. We created a setting of the typical brick and mortar offices in India - in a decrepit state, with piles of files and folders. Through this execution, we represented how horrifying the paperwork with other insurance companies is to customers - as opposed to the smooth, paperless process that Acko offers,” said the agency.

Mahesh Gharat, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (South): “With Acko, there is zero paperwork. Our creative idea and execution was born out of this simple product insight. We wanted to dramatize the pain point and highlight the horrifying experience one has to go through while dealing with traditional insurance companies. To see the campaign come alive on print was truly gratifying. Acko believed in the idea, and to see brands like Acko investing in the craft and not just the message, is great to see.”

