Nobel Hygiene unveils #GiftAzadi campaign for Friends Adult Diapers

Nobel Hygiene has launched a new national campaign - #GiftAzadi - across television and digital platforms. Urinary continence, symptomised by frequent urination or a weakened bladder, remains a huge problem in India. Despite over 50 million people being afflicted by it, the issue finds little to no mention in mainstream media narratives.

Repeated bathroom visits compel incontinence sufferers to restrict social activity, trapping them at home, infringing on their dignity and ‘azadi’. Via #GifAzadi, Nobel Hygiene is inviting people to send in photographs of what the feeling of being trapped represents to them. For every entry received, the brand will donate a pack of diapers to an old age home.

The campaign has its roots in the pandemic which shut people across cities and countries in their homes. As red zones turned green, people reopened shutters and doors and ventured back into the world. However, for suffers of incontinence, this home quarantine never ends--often separating them from friends, family and things they love to do. The mental burden of their condition and the stigma that surrounds it makes things worse.

#GiftAzadi hopes to destigmatize this by creating awareness about incontinence (urine leakage) alongside equipping seniors with diapers that can assure them some mobility and a few more reasons to smile. A weak bladder, after all, is the largest cause of depression after weight concerns and childbirth (postpartum).

Commenting on the campaign, Kartik Johari, Vice-President – Marketing & E-commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said, “This pandemic has brought into sharp focus, just how claustrophobic it can feel to be trapped at home. There are lakhs of people, however, who deal with this repression as a part of life; and have been doing so for decades. The problem of incontinence (aka, urine leakage) is spread across the country, shrouded in taboo and silent suffering. Our work has been to consistently highlight this problem so that more people feel encouraged to talk about it with their families and close ones.

With our #GiftAzadi campaign, we hope to continue this effort and show crowd-sourced images that starkly convey this feeling of imprisonment. We have received a great response so far, and we urge more photographers to participate, to use their lenses to show a silent problem, and help free people from their mental and physical jails. Please work with us to enable Azadi.”