Nippon Paint's Kannada TVC highlights launch of Walltron Patrol vehicle in Bangalore

Bengaluru residents who need waterproofing solutions can avail the services by calling the toll-free number which will bring the Walltron Patrol Vehicle to their doorsteps

Nippon Paint (India), flagged-off the Walltron Patrol Vehicle from NSPIRE Store @ New Sunrise Paints, Adugodi, Bengaluru. The Walltron Patrol Vehicle will service consumers who have any waterproofing-related problems. Bengaluru residents who need waterproofing solutions can avail the services by calling the toll-free number 8880 261 261 which will bring the Walltron Patrol Vehicle to their doorsteps. Nippon Paint’s trained technicians will visit the consumers’ residences/ office spaces to assess the problem area and provide them with the right expert solutions.

Walltron is a range of state-of-the-art construction solutions that can protect homes from waterproofing problems, cracks on walls & ceilings, internal dampness, fungi, moulds, amongst others. The range brings a wide array of products and services that cater to different requirements ranging from fungicidal solutions to repair polymers and adhesives.

The Walltron range of solutions caters to the varied waterproofing needs of residential and commercial buildings and waterproofing products are available for various surfaces. Waterproofing solutions are essential for the upkeep of buildings, especially after a monsoon spell. Exterior spaces such as the terrace, roof, and walls require additional protection to avoid damage from heavy rain or even the dampness that persists throughout the monsoon season. The products under Walltron include Dampproof, Dampseal, Hydroblock 2K, WP+, EnhanceR, Techoxy 3, Splash it!, Nseal, Stylfix Tile Adhesives and Grouts.

Speaking about the Walltron Patrol Vehicle flag-off, S Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India, said, “We are delighted to launch the Walltron patrol vehicle in Bengaluru since waterproofing services are essential for the climatic conditions here. Rains have become more erratic in recent years, and most of us are unprepared for these off-season showers. Many homes have waterproofing concerns because of the off-season rains. The Walltron Patrol vehicle, we feel, will be very valuable to Bengaluru residents. Consumer’s waterproofing challenges will be addressed by the technicians who will be travelling in these patrol vehicles, who are equipped with the necessary expertise and Walltron solutions.”

“At Nippon Paint, we are always on the lookout for innovative ways to promote our products and services. The Walltron Patrol vehicle is one-of-a-kind marketing and delivery vehicle for our company. The patrol vehicles are very eye-catching and we're confident that it will entice potential customers to phone our toll-free number to inquire about our services. We have launched a catchy TVC in Kannada to promote the service to the local residents.” added Mark Titus, AVP - Marketing, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India.

“Waterproofing solutions are an essential service to maintain the condition of homes and offices. We believe consumers will utilize Walltron’s construction solutions as these are high-tech and state-of-art solutions to address their various waterproofing challenges both indoor and outdoor. We anticipate a positive response from Bengaluru residents who need waterproofing services. This solution on wheels will address the pain points of many residents with the right products and trained technicians.” said Rajiv Milkha Singh, Business Head.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)