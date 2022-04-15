Nippon Paint unveils TVC with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Paint manufacturer Nippon Paint (India) released a TVC to celebrate another year of association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is the second year of Nippon’s association with the celebrated team. This partnership will see Nippon Paint’s logo appear on the back of the player’s helmets and caps. Nippon Paint and RCB have an exclusive Blobby in the shade of red with a golden hat resembling the colours of RCB. In addition, Nippon Paint has an exclusive RCB red shade of paint which retail at Nippon Paint’s dealer stores.

The new TVC pays homage to the beautiful and colourful state of Karnataka and shows how it has inspired the colours of Nippon Paint. Karnataka is truly an amalgamation of many cultures, traditions, and colours. The TVC explores and celebrates the many facets of this state – from its rich heritage to the cultural melting pot that it is at present. The TVC features landmarks, symbols and personalities from Karnataka like Mysore Palace, Chennapatna Dolls, Hubli Light House, Vidhan Soudha, Dolukunitha musicians, Karnataka Flag and Kittur Rani Chennamma. With the tagline ‘Namma Karnataka, Namma Nippon Paint’, the TVC also features the Nippon Paint RCB blobby. Raghu Dixit further adds his magic to the TVC by composing the music, lending his voice, and featuring in the TVC. RCB and its players further add to the richness and unity of this wonderful state. RCB players including Captain Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel feature in this TVC. The TVC will be presented on print, TV as well as digital platforms.

Here's the TVC:

Speaking about the event, S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), commented, “We are thrilled to associate with the cherished RCB for the second year in a row. Karnataka is an important market for us and RCB celebrates the state like no other brand can. We look forward to many years of partnership.”

Mark Titus- Assistant Vice-President- Marketing, At Nippon Paint India Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, "Our association with RCB has been very fulfilling for Nippon Paint and all of our stakeholders through our shared love for the team. We are pleased with how the TVC celebrates the essence of Karnataka and showcases what it means for us. Apart from the TVC, we have a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for RCB fans to look forward to. For customers who want to bring home the RCB red shade, it is available at all our dealer stores.”

