Ninety One announces new brand campaign ‘Engineered for More’

Ninety One has announced the launch of its new campaign 'Engineered for More'.

The campaign has been conceptualized in partnership with Sideways Consulting and will be promoted across TV, Digital and OTT mediums. This campaign highlights the well-engineered features and delightful riding experience of Ninety One Cycles by showcasing a young man who loves riding his Ninety One cycle to such an extent that he won’t get off his cycle as he goes about his entire day.

Speaking on the launch of its new campaign, Sairam Subramanian, Chief Marketing Officer said, "At Ninety One, we have an engineering-led, consumer-centric approach to crafting our cycles. The idea for this campaign was conceptualised by listening to our consumers talking about their positive experiences with our cycles. Cycling is a passion that changes your lifestyle choices and becomes an integral part of your life."

Excited about the flagship launch of Ninety One, Vishal Chopra, Co-founder and Managing Director said, “Ninety One represents the aspirations, dreams and vision of a modern, young, confident India that is looking to claim its rightful place in the world order. As we look to scale higher peaks, we are excited to bring alive our brand vision through the “Engineered for More” campaign. To new age India, a cycle represents more of an active lifestyle choice than just a means to travel; this helps make life’s small moments worth cherishing."

Abhijit Avasthi from Sideways Consulting said: "Cycling is one of those simple pleasures of life that offers so much more than just going from point A to point B. Each ride is never just a ride. Ninety One understands this connection that cycling enthusiasts have with their bikes and through our film we hope to bring alive this emotion in a refreshing manner. And of course, we will continue to build on this in our efforts further."

