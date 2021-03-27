Nestle launches new campaign for Munch Fruit O Nuts featuring Samantha Akkineni

Nestlé MUNCH sets another innovation benchmark with the launch of Nestlé MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts – which offers a fully loaded experience with crunch of real almonds along with yummy fruity taste of pomegranate bits, all of this wrapped around a crunchy wafer center.

In times when consumers are looking for “good for me” ingredients in their food, this latest offering from Nestlé India provides a crunchy treat with a delightful winning combination of fruits and nuts.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Chand, Director – Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “Nestlé MUNCH NUTS has delighted young Indian consumers with a range of delicious, light, Munch treats with a fully loaded experience of added crunchy Nuts. With the shift in consumer preference towards “better for me” ingredients, the new MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts is a category first innovation, that brings multiple inclusions of real almonds and fruity pomegranate to India’s favorite crunchy MUNCH. MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts has been developed leveraging our strong R&D capabilities after extensive consumer research which gave us insights on the taste preferences in different parts of India. It delivers a unique combination of flavor and texture to our consumers. We are extremely excited to launch MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts and are confident that our consumers will enjoy this first of its kind ‘Fully Loaded’ experience.”

Talking about her association with the brand, actress Samantha Akkineni said, “Every bite of MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts is packed with richness of Almonds, followed by an aftertaste of Pomegranate. The novelty of this product is unmatched. More and more millennials are looking for diverse snacking options, moving away from the regular age-old offerings, MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts is a perfect answer to that. I am delighted to be a part of this journey with Munch and hope to see more innovative products in the future from the brand.”

Priced at INR 30, Nestlé MUNCH FRUIT O Nuts will be available at supermarkets, large, format grocery stores. This launch will be supported by a high impact campaign that includes a TV commercial featuring Samantha Akkineni.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)