Muthoot Finance launches new campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Muthoot Finance recently launched its new marketing campaign titled “Haathi Pe Bharosa Karogey Toh Pakka Jeetogey!” The integrated campaign will be seen across television, print, outdoor, internet and point of sale, besides other mediums and is anchored by the brand’s ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan. The stories in the 3-films are built around the game of chess, which Bachchan is playing against different players in each film. The important role of the Elephant or the Rook in a game of chess and as the emblem of the brand, is interestingly weaved into each film.

In all the 3 films, the Elephant has been presented as a critical enabler that makes the player win each time. This win in a game of chess using the Elephant is a metaphor for winning in life by trusting the Muthoot Elephant and availing Muthoot Finance Gold Loans to realise your dreams.

The strategy has been to build a sharp distinction for the brand and drive new customers towards it, especially those seeking an association with a Trusted Brand Leader like Muthoot Finance. The intrinsic advantages that come along with the brand have also been well-highlighted in each film such as unmatched pedigree & experience spanning across centuries; being India’s Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 5 years in a row; serving & benefitting over 2.5 Lac customers every day and a widespread branch network of 5000+ branches pan-India. The 3 films underscore these advantages by creating a unique and new platform to broadcast them in a memorable way.

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group said, “Through this clutter-breaking campaign, we present our brand in a distinguished and unique way through the game of chess. Our endeavor is to facilitate people lead a much better quality of life by helping them unlock the true potential of their emotional currency (household gold jewellery) and move ahead in life. Our objective is also to help grow the gold loan category and being the category leader we consider it as our primary responsibility to lead the way. With +25,000 tons of gold in the form of household jewellery available in India and less than 5% of it being monetised by way of gold loans; the scope for growth is tremendous. I am confident this new communication of ours will pave the way for us to further strengthen our leadership position in the gold loan category.”

Abhinav Iyer, General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group shared details about the campaign and said, “In addition to growing the category, our objective was also to firmly establish Muthoot Finance’s emblem strongly in the minds of our existing and prospective customers. In a sector that has many players, it is critical to distinctly differentiate ourselves from the rest. We believe our new campaign ‘Haathi Pe Bharosa Karogey Toh Pakka Jeetogey’ will help create a strong visual identity for our brand logo synonymous to the product & drive traffic to our branches and digital assets, powered by our unique value propositions.”

