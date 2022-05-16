Motorola launches short films to introduce its new 5G smartphone series ‘motorola edge 30’

The all-new motorola edge 30 is the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone having a thickness of just 6.79mm and weighing in at just 155g. To bring these to life, 21N78E Creative Labs conceptualized and executed a series of shorties.

Elaborating on the campaign, Shivam Ranjan - Head of Marketing, Motorola India, said, “The motorola edge series devices stand for delivering true innovation that enables meaningful consumer experiences. The motorola edge 30 is another successful step in this direction by being the world's thinnest 5G smartphone while also providing the most advanced hardware and software features in its segment. This gave us the opportunity to tell a different kind of product story focusing on a single-minded consumer proposition. The campaign is aimed at drawing the consumer’s eye to this incredible engineering feat in a quirky and interesting manner and we felt that the more ways we could highlight that, the more tangible we could make the experience for the consumer.”

Navin Kansal, CCO, 21N78E Creative Labs added, “Sometimes the product itself is the story. And with such powerful USPs to boot, we decided to get up close and personal with the motorola edge 30 wherein the films would serve as a window to the product in unexpected ways, and not become a conventional product window.”

The device will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores starting 19th May.

