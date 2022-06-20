Motorola G82 5G launches #BillionColours campaign

Continuing to highlight the benefits of the 10-bit pOLED display, the all-new Motorola G82 5G launches a new campaign ‘#BillionColours’. 21N78E Creative Labs conceptualized and executed the campaign for the motog82.

A billion colour revolution!

Elaborating on the campaign, Shivam Ranjan - Head of Marketing, Motorola India, said, “Our moto g franchise stands for democratizing technology by making premium features accessible to more consumers. The moto g82 5G does just that by being the first in its segment to bring a flagship grade, billion colour 10-bit pOLED display to Indian consumers for an ultra-immersive viewing experience. With such a feature to tout, nothing but a visual spectacle would do. Hence this campaign is designed to immerse our consumers and bring the billion colours to life in a way that is atypical for the category.”

Navin Kansal, CCO, 21N78E Creative Labs added, “Given the key focus of the product, we wanted our consumers to experience the sheer visceral thrill of what the display could do. The films were driven with the intent to create an ASMR like experience. What made it satisfying was that all of it was shot as LIVE action without any CG, thereby making for a more authentic vibe to the overall aesthetic”

