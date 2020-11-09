Mother Dairy evokes nostalgia in its #KhushbooApnepanKi campaign

Mother Dairy has rolled out a new campaign - #KhushbooApnepanKi - focusing on Mother Dairy Ghee. The newly introduced campaign is aimed at evoking nostalgia and stimulate togetherness this winter season. The campaign strives to take consumers down the memory lane, reminiscing fondly of their favourite dishes cooked by their near & dear ones with loads of love, especially using Ghee as an ingredient. The three-month long campaign will be showcased across print, digital, radio and outdoor mediums, and is targeted to create awareness and enhance brand affinity for Mother Dairy Ghee amongst its consumers in Delhi NCR, while creating a distinct value proposition.



Mother Dairy has chosen its Ghee as the protagonist in the campaign, highlighting a very important and defining characteristic trait of high-quality Ghee, i.e., its 'aroma'. The central idea of the new campaign revolves around the distinct aroma of food that is prepared with pure and quality ghee, which provides a sensorial stimulus and triggers warm and endearing memories of home and of the loved ones. The articulation of this three-month long campaign - #KhushbooApnepanKi is a testament to those fond food memories from one's life.

Talking about the new campaign, Sanjay Sharma, Business Head - Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, said, “Mother Dairy, a caregiver brand, is known for stimulating togetherness, the brand bonds people over good food. It is often said that the taste and aroma of food prepared with Ghee triggers fond associations & memories. For instance, things like the nostalgia of maa ke haath ke bane khane ki khushboo often overwhelms us emotionally. In today's scenario we yearn for these memories of the sweet & simpler times with our loved ones. Our campaign idea, 'Mother Dairy Ghee, Khushboo Apnepan Ki', was thus derived from the amalgamation of this consumer insight and our overall brand idea - Mother Dairy, Rishton ka Swad Badhaye.

Sharma added, “The ghee category itself has always been our strategic focus as it is traditionally linked to our food habits and is accepted across generations. Also, with the festivities around and winters gradually setting-in, ghee consumption increases across markets. To take this cue of our overall positioning ahead, we wanted to further strengthen the intrinsic bond of relationships coupled with food, across our product categories, hence, we opted to execute the campaign for such a category at this point. Through our new campaign, we intend to build a distinct proposition for Mother Dairy Ghee, dial up the brand trust and core proposition at a deeper level to engage our consumers in Delhi NCR.”