Mood jaisa, lighting vaisa, promises Crompton’s genie

As we spend more time at home, mood lighting has now become the magical tool to uplift the look, feel and ambience of our rooms. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has announced the launch of its multimedia campaign called ‘Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa’ for its latest range of Star Lord 3-in-1 Ceiling Lights.

Bringing in a quirky twist for its ceiling lights TVC, Crompton has unveiled its very own magical genie, Jagmag who grants our wish to enhance the mood and transform the room with just the flick of a switch! The new TVC entertainingly delivers the core premise of ‘3 in 1’ lighting modes ka magic - a humorous and fictional angle to a relevant message of lighting up our spaces and reimagining our home with Crompton.

“Since the past year, most of us have transitioned our home spaces into meeting rooms, classrooms, romantic dinner setups and even movie night zones on weekends. While we keep switching from one mood to another, we not only want to enhance the ambience of our homes but also want to add a touch of magic to our room lighting to perfectly reflect our current mood. Taking cognizance of this, Crompton Ceiling Lights’ new TVC campaign aims to captivate its viewers with its truly exceptional genie who grants our home lighting wishes and magically transforms them into reality with mood lighting. Completely changing the vibe, mood and energy levels of our beloved protagonists, Jagmag, the brand’s very first genie, introduces the three different moods of Crompton Star Lord thereby, bringing to life the product utility in a much larger than life and almost magical way,” the company said.

Speaking about the latest campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to launch our 3-in-1 Star Lord campaign with our very own genie, Jagmag who will be granting the wishes of many home-owners to meet their everyday lighting needs / wishes based on the wide-array of activities they have planned through the day. We wanted to find an interesting and engaging manner to build the story of our new product and this film does just that with a fresh twist to our usual style of communication. The narrative very interestingly communicates Crompton’s new-age innovation that can magically transform not just one’s home, but also one’s mood in a creative and playful manner. We are indeed confident that this new creative twist will further enhance our connect with consumers.”

The newly launched TVC conceptualized by BBDO showcases a young couple in the midst of a tiring day working from home wishing for a change of mood. Out of nowhere, POOF* appears a magical lighting genie, Jagmag with big bright eyes and LED lights all over his jacket who completely transforms their home space with Crompton’s Star Lord Ceiling Lights that shine like diamonds. Absolutely amazed at this magical being, they start wishing for a different mood lighting from a workout gym to a romantic movie night. And Jagmag, ever so enchanting, switches up the room’s appearance and vibe based on their mood ranging from natural light for a gym-setup to daylight for work from home and warm light for a romantic movie-time setup. The magical Jagmag, thereby, ends the film with the message of “Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa” with Crompton’s Star Lord 3 in 1 lighting modes establishing it as a much-needed feature today.

The 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums of the media.

Speaking about the new TVC, Hemant Shringy, CCO - BBDO India (Mumbai) said, "Crompton has been leading innovations in the world of lights, fans and appliances. And its amazing how everyday innovations can have a magical impact. Crompton's Star Lord is one such innovation. With a simple toggle of a switch, it can elevate your space as per your needs. If that's not Genie-like, what is?"









