Mithali Raj bats for Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance in collaboration with cricketer Mithali Raj has unveiled its latest campaign #MeriMarziKaPlan that puts a spotlight on the new Flexi Savings Plan and its optional innovative feature called Accrual of Survival Benefit. The campaign also aims to underscore the company’s focus on addressing the varied, evolving needs of customers.

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “Every customer has different needs, which change over a period of time as an individual progresses through life stages. This presents a challenge when designing a financial plan for the longer term. This customer insight guided our campaign thought – we want to call out the customer struggle and present Flexi Savings Plan as a pertinent solution to this struggle. Having Mithali Raj as the face of the campaign was a no-brainer. We believe this product to be a game changer, much like Mithali has been for her field.”

The ad puts women in decision-making positions as the potential customer and insurance advisor in the film, a significant departure from male-focused advertising typically observed in the financial services industry.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mithali Raj said, “Edelweiss Tokio Life has a long record of supporting female athletes, which is why their brand values resonated with me deeply. The campaign had an interesting thought, wherein the brand is upholding the customers’ freedom of control and choice. That truly piqued my attention, and it was interesting bringing the vision behind this campaign to life.”

Gupta added, “In today’s digital world, Personalization has become the next frontier in innovation. We are deep diving into the challenges faced by our customers at every step in the life cycle. With this insight-led approach, we will continue innovating our products & services to offer relevant solutions to our customers.”

