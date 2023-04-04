‘TV News as a genre has really worked for us’
Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, shares insights about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium
Against the backdrop of the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance talks in-depth about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium for them to reach the right target audience.
What was the idea behind the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign?
If you look at insurance as a financial instrument, it solves two very broad purposes of protection and long-term wealth creation. While everybody is fairly aware about the protection aspect, awareness around protection insurance as an instrument of wealth creation is low given the extremely volatile external environment. We have a situation where banks are failing and the interest rates are heavily fluctuating. We also have a situation where predictability of the markets and therefore the interest rates and the savings rate would fluctuate. It is not so easy to predict all of this. We believe there is definitely a need, from a consumer side, for an instrument which offers guaranteed returns over a longer period of time because, ultimately, insurance is a long-term instrument. That was the thought behind coming up with the product and this campaign.
Which mediums were utilized to market this product and to reach the right target audience?
Our target audience is primarily males within the age group of 25 to 50 years. There are females as well because they actually play a double role in this. Women are influencers with a major say in purchase decision and they are also the primary purchasers. So we are targeting both men and women in the age group that I mentioned. We are actually doing a full 360-degree campaign. We are running the campaign on TV in select markets. We are doing outdoors across the country, and all of this is being supported Digitally. We are also supporting the product through on ground activities at places where our customers are.
Which mediums do you use to effectively target the right audience?? Can you elaborate on how you distribute your advertising budget across various platforms?
Our advertising budget is divided predominantly between three major mediums - TV, Outdoor, and Digital. 40% of it goes towards TV, 40% towards Digital and the remaining 20% towards Outdoor at a broad level.
What are the factors that influence your choice of medium, Digital or TV?
This would be dependent on the purpose of my reach. If the purpose is a product launch, then I would focus on digital; when it is a sales-driven campaign, where I am launching a new product, I am looking at getting certain numbers from that particular product. Therefore, for any campaign which has an immediacy of numbers attached to it, I would go with Digital.
But suppose if I am doing a brand campaign around festivals or around generic protection plans, generic investments or guaranteed plans, my primary medium would be TV because we are not just looking at immediate results but also at building my brand attributes and saliency for a longer period of time.
TV news is one of the popular mediums of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
This will also depend on the brand’s journey and the objective behind the campaign. If the objective is awareness, then there is no better medium than TV currently. TV offers a reach that no other channel can offer at that cost. So, if I look at cost per thousand as a parameter, TV is the most effective medium. But if you want to run a precisely targeted campaign, then Digital is the way to go.
Can you share some insights on how exactly you use TV to market your brand now?
We figure out what our customers are watching and there are two very clear genres which emerge. One is News and the other is Sports which are very relevant for us on TV. Between these two we always have to take a call and we either choose one of them or we look at an optimum mix of the two. We generally decide to go with one. And we have gone ahead with TV News as a genre because what we have observed is that it has really worked well for us.
Sports is highly event driven, and we can use it only during IPL or any other series going on. And so, unlike with news, where I have the flexibility to plan my campaign around my timelines, with sports, I have to plan it around those events.
That’s why we prefer news and within news once we have selected the genre, we then look at the affinity on the basis of which channels are finally selected. After selecting the news channels, we select the time slots where we want to be present. This is actually a clear-cut decision between the budgets we have and the kind of reach we want to get.
Is TV News considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I do not agree with that. The marketers will go where their customers are. Thankfully there's something or the other always happening in this world which makes the news channels evergreen. Also because of they offer a very interesting viewpoint on mundane affairs. That’s why the news channels have got a huge number of viewers. So, it doesn't matter whether it is a slowdown or not. For us, news will remain a number one priority whenever we have to advertise on TV. I don't agree that marketers tend to go towards news channels only during a slowdown. Marketers will go where the customers are.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how ETLI has strengthened over the years. Also, what are the other innovative marketing strategies ETLI uses to reach masses?
As an 11-year-old company, we are still the youngest life insurance company in the country. We operate in a very crowded marketplace with 24 other players. It is also highly polarized with the market leader having 50% plus market share. It is extremely crowded from a communication perspective also.
When we started our business, we decided to focus on consumer needs only and therefore we began the brand with the positioning ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’. It was launched in 2012. We went a step further where a couple of our advisors went back to customers in the early stages of business saying that, currently, we don't have a product as per your need, but we have something more and better to offer you.
Over a period of time, what we realized is that this need-based approach became stable, not just for life insurance but also for wealth management. After 6-7 years of ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’ we decided to move towards our new positioning in which we tried to meet the aspirations of the consumers. That’s when we launched ‘Zindagi Unlimited’. We are into life insurance business and therefore our positioning now is ’Zindagi Unlimited’. At a very broad level, we are into the business of helping customers overcome limitations in their lives. We believe this positioning has found favour with customers as well as with our distributors who are an extremely important part of our business.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We’ve been heavily advertising on TV, since Doordarshan days’
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products on the company's marketing strategies, media mix and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 29, 2023 9:17 AM | 7 min read
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products talks about Parle’s innovative marketing strategies, the optimal media mix and how the brand employs different mediums to increase its reach and visibility.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has strengthened over the years? Also, what are the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
As a brand, Parle started its journey way back in 1929 with confectionery. Our entry into the biscuits category happened ten years later. In 1939, when we decided to enter into the biscuits category, it went on to become a big opportunity for the country.
During pre-independence and even post-independence, we saw a significant rise in consumption of biscuits and confectionery. Back then, only imported biscuits were available in the country, and they were quite expensive. Not everybody was privileged enough to afford them. So, the promoters thought why should biscuits be available to only a select few. Can we do something to provide India with an affordable biscuit? And with that began Parle’s journey and soon we were able to transform into the ‘Bharat ka Apna Biscuit’ brand.
As we progressed in our endeavours, we were able to provide India with an easy, affordable and exciting range of biscuits, confectionery, salty snacks, bakery products, breakfast cereals, and now even packaged aata. We have been extremely successful in providing our consumers with quality products at an affordable price. At Parle, it has been our constant effort to come up with innovative products. Innovation has, therefore, been our first and foremost strategy as far as reaching out to consumers or filling the need gap is concerned.
We have always been firm believers in brand building and have done that by advertising our brands on the most prominent mediums available. Before television came to the country, we advertised heavily in magazines and newspapers (print media), outdoor medium and Radio as well. And once TV came into existence, we started advertising big time on it, right from Doordarshan days till today. So, we're quite aggressive as far as television as a medium is concerned. Now we see that there is a change in consumption, in terms of media where a lot of the audiences have moved towards digital. And so, we have made sure that we have a significant digital presence so as to ensure that we are continuously reaching out to and engaging with our audience. That's been our second approach.
We have always looked at all other popular avenues to reach out to our consumers through BTL promotions, out of home, in-cinema, or by participating in various events that attract a huge crowd. For example, we have been consistently present at the most significant events and fairs in the country like ‘Nauchandi’, ‘Pushkar Mela’ and the ‘Kumbh Mela’. These are all very large-scale events with extremely high footfall, which gives us great visibility for our brands.
The next strategy has been to ensure that the product pricing is apt. We have always believed in delivering high value to our consumers. Over the years, we have offered our consumers good quality products, at the right price and the right value proposition. This has enabled us to win the trust of our consumers and sustain as well as grow our consumer franchise. Many such strategic initiatives have ensured that our journey and relationship with our consumers is a highly successful one.
Likewise, we have always ensured that our conventional trade partners who have helped us reach the last mile, have been adequately rewarded and taken care of. We have always looked at our field force and our trade partners as a source of feedback, which is most valuable for us. For these reasons, we have continuously changed or tweaked our strategies to cater to the desires of both our consumers and trade partners.
Which medium do you aggressively use for increasing your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget on various platforms?
We have been spending predominantly on television even today. However, the digital medium has also started growing manifold for us. Just about five years ago, digital was a meagre 2% of our marketing spends. Today it has grown up to a significant 10 to 13% of the budget. So, straight away it has gone up by about five times. We are estimating that this number may further go up to about 20 to 25% in the next three to five years.
Marketing budget is allocated based on the requirement. Just as an example, if I have 100 rupees as my budget, I'll deploy maybe 70-75 rupees for television and about 12 to 15 rupees for digital and the balance will be used for other mediums. But five years ago, almost 80-85 rupees was allocated for television. So, we are witnessing a change in media consumption trends and patterns, and commensurate to that my budget allocation for different mediums is also changing. It is basically about following the customer, where he or she is.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns? Do you think post-pandemic, the brand messaging and propositions in India have changed?
To an extent, yes, even though it looks like we are almost back to normalcy or the new normal. Since 2022 the majority of the organizations or businesses have reopened. People are back in offices. But still there are some businesses and functions that are still operating from home or from remote locations. So, based upon that, we have tweaked our communication.
For example, if, as opposed to pre-covid, a lot more audiences are still going to be operating from home, then the communication will be slightly different from what it would have been had all of them been in office or simply out of home. And this is because there are some categories like confectionery and salty snacks that are predominantly for out of home consumption. So, there was a certain impact on these categories during covid. But now that schools, colleges and offices have all resumed, we are seeing a significant increase in their consumption. Further, the pandemic has also increased consumption of out of home categories within the homes as people purchased these items to munch at home for satisfying their late-night cravings during the lockdowns. That's a noticeable change in the consumption pattern.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
At this point in time, Television is the primary medium of advertising for Parle. Our dependence on it is as high as 75-80%. However, for certain brands we have already started exclusive digital advertising. So, to address the change after the pandemic, we have started coming up with exclusive DVCs or digital video commercials which are focused on a digital savvy audience. To reiterate, Television is still the primary medium for us. It is followed by digital.
Do you still advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you market your brand via TV?
When it comes to advertising on TV, we are not really heavy on news. If you look at the range of Parle's products, the majority of our brands are targeted at either housewives or kids. So, that's our primary TG for most of the confectionery, salty snacks, and biscuit brands. There are very few brands that are targeted at adults, which is why we do not have a significant presence on news genres. But other genres like GECs, kids, music, movies, infotainment, English entertainment, and English youth GECs are important for us, and therefore, we strive to maintain a significant and continued presence there.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Times Innovation Lab: – It’s where all the magic happens
The Innovation Lab will work with brands and agencies to create innovative solutions in print
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 28, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Times of India is known for its pioneering spirit and has been the torchbearer for print innovations in the country. From a French window to a talking or 3D newspaper to unique use of content, the innovation team at TOI has always managed to create exciting options for brands to create impact and get talked about.
All this happens in what is now branded as “Times Innovation Lab”, a collaborative space where diverse minds come together to create the next big innovation idea.
The Innovation Lab will work with brands and agencies to create innovative solutions in print, designed to meet specific brand objectives and enhance the effectiveness of a campaign.
"We are thrilled to formally launch Times Innovation Lab and continue our commitment to driving innovation in the print industry," said Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice President, Times Response. "As one of India's leading media companies, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve and providing our clients with ideas that not just use the latest printing technologies, but also integrate available technologies to enhance a consumer’s engagement with an ad and bring alive a brand’s promise in the best way possible.”
Let’s have a look at some recent innovations in The Times Group publications:
Rocket Boys 2 Archival Jacket: Recreating history with this iconic innovation, Sony Liv launched the second season of the hit series Rocket Boys using a jacket ad that replicated the front page from The Times of India marking an important milestone in India’s journey of progress. This was the second time that the OTT platform used this innovation, following the launch of the first season of the show.
OnePlus 3D Vantage: OnePlus decided to make the unboxing experience for its new OnePlus 11 truly out-of-the-box with a unique Front Vantage innovation with 3D effect that immediately grabbed reader attention and made for a more immersive introduction to the latest phone as they turned the page and revealed the contents of the sleek red box.
Hyundai Augmented Reality Innovation: A futuristic innovation for a futuristic brand, Hyundai’s ad came alive upon scanning the QR code, allowing the readers to view and interact with Spot, the cutting-edge robot right on top of their newspaper.
If you have a brand brief requiring customised solutions or if you are a technology/gadget provider looking to collaborate with us, then please write to timesresponse@timesgroup.com.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How Vi-John leveraged Magh Mela to solve men’s shaving concerns
The 'Shaving Se Snan Tak' campaign encouraged devotees to get a shave along with the holy dip during the Magh Mela festival at Sangam, Prayagraj
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 15, 2023 11:35 AM | 3 min read
Magh Mela, an annual festival with a fair held in the month of Magha (January/February) at Sangam, Praygraj. It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and attracts millions of devotees every year. This mela attracted a footfall of more than 9 Cr devotees in the duration of 45 days. Certain dates such as the Amavasya and the Makar Sankranti are considered particularly sacred, attracting a larger gathering. The festival is marked by a ritual dip in the waters, but it is also a celebration of community commerce with fairs, education, religious discourses by saints, daan and community meals for the monks and the poor, and entertainment spectacle.
Scores of devotees tend to stay for almost 45 days besides the banks of Sangam as they follow rituals and take baths in the river as per Hindu religious beliefs.
While governments and multiple organizations tend to take care of multiple needs of devotees, the grooming needs of the devotees staying there were largely ignored.
It is to fill this gap, Vi John as a brand stepped in. Vi John, which is India’s largest-selling shaving cream by volume, started a unique campaign called "Shaving Se Snan Tak". The initiative encouraged devotees to get a shave along with the holy dip.
The brand offered absolutely free shaving opportunities to devotees by establishing Shaving Zones near the ghats where they tend to take dips in Sangam. The stall attracted multiple devotees who wanted to enhance their grooming through a shave done professionally by barbers. Devotees also had the option of self shave in the shaving zones with VI John products such as Shaving Foam and After-shave lotions.
Commenting on the initiative - Ashutosh Chaudharie, GM Marketing, VI John stated “ We saw a specific need gap with respect to grooming for such a large congregation of devotees and as a brand with the national appeal made ourselves available at the right spots in the mela. The brand received a lot of love and we could give more than 12,000 consumers VI John Shaving experience.”
The brand was also prominently visible through hoardings, inflatables in mela grounds. It also was running a sales stall in the activation zone offering interesting deals to consumers which saw heavy consumer engagement.
Overall, this was one of its kind initiative from VI John as Shaving Zones is a unique concept and have not been attempted earlier in religious gatherings. “Shaving Se Snaan Tak” activation was in that sense true testimony to the brand vision of VI John which is “Grooming India”.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
With Disney+ Hotstar, we are driving impact in key metrics: Rahul Ralhan, Housing.com
Rahul Ralhan, head of Brand and Insights at Housing.com, tells us about the company’s recent campaign and how they have reworked their marketing strategy for the digital-first audience
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 15, 2023 12:02 PM | 4 min read
Given the growing popularity of online home buying and renting portals in recent years, what is Housing.com’s marketing strategy to stay relevant to today’s digital-first audiences?
As leaders in the prop-tech category, we believe that both the real estate market and the industry as a whole are on the brink of a significant shift. To position ourselves for success, we've adopted a two-fold strategy: first, to increase awareness, and second, to build a strong brand preference by addressing consumers' key pain points throughout their home buying, renting, and selling journey. We prioritize customer obsession in all of our marketing initiatives, striving to provide an unparalleled experience and support for customers throughout their entire search and discovery process.
Your recent campaign, ‘Parr… se perfect’ takes a comic spin on the struggles every home seeker goes through. What was the insight behind this campaign?
In our category, consumer involvement is typically high, which means that at every stage of the home-buying, renting, and selling process, customers are often bombarded with doubts, questions, and reservations. At Housing.com, we understand and empathize with this skepticism. We strive to be a supportive and integral part of our customers' journey, offering a vast array of options so that they never have to settle for anything less than perfect. We welcome and celebrate every question or concern that our customers may have and are committed to providing the widest possible selection of properties for home seekers. At the same time, we're creating the largest pool of potential customers for property sellers and landlords.
What’s your media strategy to reach your audience pool?
Our media approach is omnichannel, ensuring maximum reach with optimal frequency and impact. We achieve this through a healthy and efficient blend of digital touchpoints, with a particular focus on Over-The-Top (OTT) media and its ConnectedTV offerings. The home entertainment sector is rapidly evolving, and CTV adoption and growth have played a significant role in this change. To reach our audience effectively, we have shifted our marketing efforts towards CTV campaigns. Additionally, social media is a crucial component of our media mix.
Can you elaborate on your OTT and CTV campaigns since you mentioned shifting advertising budgets there?
Housing.com targets tech-savvy and affluent urban residents seeking to buy, rent, or sell homes. As a brand focused on serving online audiences, we strive to be present where our customers spend most of their time. Our research into media consumption has revealed a significant increase in time spent on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, particularly with the rise of ConnectedTV in households. To reach our audience effectively, we have invested heavily in this medium. Specifically, we regularly run CTV campaigns during live cricket events on Disney+ Hotstar. These campaigns have helped us achieve widespread brand awareness. In fact, we recently partnered with Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering during the men's T20 World Cup in October 2022.
You mentioned a recent campaign that you did during the T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar. Can you tell us a little bit about this campaign?
There’s no exaggeration in saying that the passion for cricket in India is unmatched, and Disney+ Hotstar's supremacy in live sports streaming is unparalleled. Add to this, their CTV targeting, which enables advertisers like us to reach our core audience at scale. We have been consistently leveraging Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering across live cricket for the past two years now, including marquee tournaments such as the T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2022, as well as all the bilaterals in 2022.
How has a consistent presence on Disney+ Hotstar helped housing.com reach its marketing goals?
Being consistently present during all major cricketing events enabled us to drive significant impact across key brand metrics like awareness, consideration, and brand preference. Since our audience's behavior is highly responsive to media exposure, our consistent association with Disney+ Hotstar has helped us maintain brand saliency throughout the year.
Lastly, what’s next for Housing.com and Disney+ Hotstar’s partnership?
We are looking forward to continuing our association with Disney+ Hotstar on live cricket. This year is even more exciting, as India is hosting the upcoming ODI World Cup in October.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL on HD TV – The Home of Premium Audiences
Disney Star aims for 90 mn HD viewers on IPL 2023 with HD homes scaling new heights, launch of HD channels in high viewership markets & the dominating preference of premium viewers to watch IPL on HD
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 13, 2023 7:41 PM | 4 min read
For advertisers looking to target premium audiences, IPL on HD TV continues to be the go-to platform on account of the sheer scale of audiences, fast-paced growth of HD homes and overarching preference of viewers for watching lag-free live sports action on the big screen.
A Gulf of Scale: HD Homes 7X of CTV
As per BARC, HD TV homes have scaled to 70 million in India, covering over 25% of the overall TV universe. The platform has a mammoth potential reach of 200 million audiences, a scale 7X of connected TV in India. Not only is the universe for connected TV in India miniscule compared to HD TV, but also lacks exclusivity for any incremental scale as 95% of CTV homes in India are HD homes.
IPL and live sports at the heart of HD viewing in India
9 out of 10 HD homes in India watch sports on HD channels, exhibiting the choice of sports fans seeking the best live sports viewing experience on TV, as per BARC. 81% of HD viewers in India are from NCCS AB with 3X higher affinity among NCCS A audiences in megacities. A Kantar research in 2022 shows that nearly two-thirds of sports viewers preferred HD over CTV. A lag-free viewing experience is sacrosanct for live sports viewers especially in a fast-paced event like IPL. This is a natural phenomenon witnessed even in the US which has a high penetration of paid OTT platforms, with TV viewership for Super Bowl over 10X as opposed to digital.
IPL on HD audiences a perfect fit for Premium Brands
As per a study by Kantar, HD viewers on IPL are users of premium products and services. The study mentions that HD viewers are 4X likely to own premium smartphones above Rs.40,000, 10X more likely to own a Rs.10+ Lac car and 18X more likely to own hotel/resort memberships compared to the average IPL viewer. The sheer size of the HD universe in India makes the platform an ideal choice for advertisers looking to target affluent audiences.
Disney Star unlocks massive potential on IPL with the launch of south language sports HD channels
Official Broadcaster Disney Star has opened new doors for advertisers with the launch of Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD ahead of IPL 2023. Both these markets have consistently been significant contributors of TV viewership in their regional languages and the launch of HD channels will give the broadcaster and advertisers a big boost this IPL. A massive bouquet of 22+ channels, the launch of two HD channels and 10+ language feeds give advertisers a massive canvas during IPL 2023.
CTV in India – A scale too small for advertisers to make an impact
The scale of CTV in India has been a concern for advertisers and has not been able to play up to the hype around it. CTV is witnessing a reality check in India, as has been unraveled by credible industry reports over the last year. As per reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranges between 10-14 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe. Infrastructural challenges like massively low penetration of high-speed internet connections and miniscule cord cutting limits the scale of CTV in India to 0.5 million homes, 5% of India’s TV universe.
A very miniscule number of smart TVs in India are CTVs. The penetration of wired broadband in India that drives high speed connectivity to power CTVs is currently limited to ~12 million homes in India as per a TRAI report in 2022 and has witnessed a significantly sluggish growth after.
Among premium viewers, HD TV is the go-to destination during IPL and come summer, advertisers will be keen on reaping massive benefits of the growing scale of HD viewers.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
All roads leading to Disney Star making TATA IPL 2023 the biggest ever on TV
Marketing Initiative: With the unlocking of 200 million potential viewers with FTA channel Star Utsav Movies broadcasting 12 select matches likely to take Disney Star’s reach 500 million this season
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 7, 2023 2:45 PM | 6 min read
IPL on television is the Super Bowl of India, with the medium dominating viewership by a huge margin compared to its counterpart while delivering long-lasting brand impact for advertisers. Lag-free viewing experience, collective viewing and the lean-back nature of TV viewing makes IPL a TV phenomenon.
So, what is it that makes IPL on TV the biggest platform for advertisers come summer?
Pay TV and HD Homes Grow to make TV bigger than it’s ever been:
According to multiple credible sources like BARC and CII-KPMG, Pay TV homes have grown from 163 million in 2020 to 168 million in 2023, and will continue to grow in the next 5 years. Cord cutting on the other hand, is merely 0.2% of the overall TV universe. Additionally, 400+ million TV viewers in India cannot be accessed by digital platforms, showcasing the gulf of TV scale in comparison to digital.
HD homes in India have grown to a scale 7X of connected TV. For CTV to scale in India, high speed internet connectivity is a massive challenge in addition to low CTV penetration. HD TV continues to remain by far the ideal platform for brands targeting premium audiences. Disney Star targets a reach of 90 Mn HD homes for IPL 2023.
Low cost of access to IPL on TV will drive mass viewership compared to digital: The cost of viewing the entire IPL on Star Sports in HD is just Rs.38/- for Indian households. Another advantage for Star Sports is that majority of cricket viewers in India are already subscribed to the channel. Digital on the other hand will need smartphone users to shell Rs.36 for streaming just one match in standard definition feed, with costs for streaming IPL ranging from 70x-500x of TV over the course of the tournament. The low cost of access will be another reason why TV will be where IPL is watched.
IPL Free-To-Air for the first time ever on TV
In a massive breakthrough for brands and advertisers select 12 games of IPL 2023 will be broadcasted on FTA channel Star Utsav Movies, the first time ever on TV. Star Utsav Movies is India’s third biggest channel in terms of reach with a potential of 200+ million additional audiences for brands to reach out to this IPL. The channel will boost IPL viewership on TV in the HSM region and can be a gamechanger for TV advertisers this summer.
Sports viewership on TV lead by cricket on a stellar rise: In 2022, 750+ million viewers watched live sports on television, with cricket on TV contributing to 650 million of it as per BARC. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL has been flagbearer of the rising cricket viewership on TV, delivering a ratings growth of 36%-50% across live cricket events in the last 6-8 months. The broadcaster has even broken all-time viewership records across events like key events in the time span, showcasing that cricket on TV is not just garnering eyeballs but also growing at a fast pace.
The Unmatched Power of the Disney Star Network for IPL 2023: The league will be broadcasted LIVE on TV across the widest-ever bouquet of 22+ channels within the Disney Network which commands a market share of 30% on television. Continuing its legacy of driving regional viewership, the broadcast will feature more than ten language feeds. The network has also roped in over 100 cricket experts to create a series of customized regional content that will bring the whole country together as they bond over the love for cricket.
Scale with efficiency like none other for advertisers: The business impact of IPL on TV has been phenomenal for advertisers across categories and life-stages. In recent years, IPL coverage on Star Sports has been the biggest launchpad for numerous brands in industries such as automobiles, mobile devices, e-commerce, consumer durables and digital payments. Over the past five years, a significant 75% of B2C unicorns in India and a range of brands across various categories and stages of development have effectively utilized Star Sports' IPL coverage to achieve remarkable growth.
Samir Sethi, VP and Head of Brand Marketing at Policy Bazaar and Kaushik Thacker, Strategy and Growth at Winzo spoke to us about what IPL on Star Sports brings to the table for brands.
“Apart from helping brands build a massive reach in a short span of time, IPL on TV also helps drive immediate impact, especially for digital brands, since the mobile device is unengaged, and if a viewer likes the proposition of a brand, they can immediately check it out online, which is what we've also seen. IPL on TV can also be used to target certain segments of consumers based on affluence, by advertising either on Standard Definition or High-Definition feed. Additionally, it can be used to do a focused campaign in a key regional market, by advertising only on a particular regional language feed.” Samir Sethi, VP and Head of Brand Marketing at Policy Bazaar.
Kaushik spoke about how emerging brands and categories benefit from IPL on TV.
“IPL provides opportunity to get unparalleled instant reach that helps not just in driving the awareness, but category creation as well. Additionally, IPL also helps brands drive consideration for their products as being present on IPL on TV helps build the trust with the end consumer. For brands that are looking to drive conversions/actions out of media buy on IPL - TV makes more sense because of the 2nd screen phenomena. IPL is a mix of active and passive viewing experience. Most people consume IPL on the TV with their phones/laptops on. This helps them in quick trials of the advertisers without going out of IPL ecosystem.” Kaushik Thacker, Strategy and Growth at Winzo
IPL on TV - The Choice of Viewers: A YouGov research last year showed that 83% of viewers preferred watching sports on television due to a seamless, more immersive, and lag-free viewing experience. Add to this better audio-visual quality, no distractions from mobile notifications and the collective viewing experience with friends, colleagues, and family members that makes watching live sports on TV a clear winner.
IPL on TV is as integral to advertisers as it is to its viewers and this summer, we might see a scale like we’ve never seen before.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio City announces Freedom Awards Season 7
This edition of the awards celebrates how independent music is ‘Bridging Boundaries'
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 3, 2023 12:43 PM | 4 min read
Radio City, the largest FM radio network in India, announces the launch of one of the most premium properties Radio City Freedom Awards (RCFA) with this year’s theme being ‘Bridging Boundaries’. Over the last few years, independent music has had a meteoric rise in terms of acceptance and consumption. Today independent music is no longer niche, artists are performing across the country and going on international tours, independent music is being accepted on mainstream media, brands across segments are collaborating with independent artists to tell their brand story, independent music is truly bridging boundaries within the media and entertainment ecosystem.
Radio City Freedom Awards is a pre-eminent platform for commemorating, appreciating, and celebrating the innate talent of the indie music culture in India. In addition to recognizing authentic compositions, Radio City Freedom Awards also recognizes outstanding non-music contributions to the independent music community. The seventh edition of Radio City Freedom Awards has been launched on 28th February 2023 and the award ceremony is slated for 28th March 2023 via a virtual platform.
New-age artists and music has been thriving in India and the idea behind launching Radio City Freedom Awards was to draw attention to and garner support for independent musicians while also exposing the audience to a diverse range of performers. To celebrate the work of emerging and veteran artists from India's independent music culture, the nomination categories for this year’s Radio City Freedom Awards are Best Hip-Hop/Rap Artist, Best Folk Fusion Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Rock Artist, Best Metal Artist, and Best Electronica Artist. In addition to categories based on musical genre, there are awards for Best Video, Best Independent Collaborator, etc. To keep the audience engaged, Radio City plans to conduct various concerts across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore during the nomination and shortlisting phase.
Ashit Kukian, Chief, Executive Officer, Radio City said, “Over a decade ago, Radio City became the first FM radio station in the country to build a platform to promote Indie music culture. In today’s time, India’s Indie culture is echoing the international trends and the indie artists are booming. The objective of Radio City Freedom Awards is to celebrate the musical journey of indie artists, and edify listeners with premium quality music in a variety of genres. With the seventh edition of Radio City Freedom Awards, we aspire recognizing the fortitude of indie music and artists whose work celebrates the nuances of Indian folklore.”
Radio City has always been a catalyst of inspiration for countless creative people around the nation and is popularly known for being the pioneer of promoting indie culture. The latest edition of Radio City Freedom Awards is set to be most electrifying as it will feature India's most talented independent artists and musicians from across genres. This year’s jury consists of stalwarts from the music industry namely Atul Churamani - Managing Director of Turnkey Music & Publishing Pvt. Ltd., a company he founded to support independent artists publish and self-release music; Anurag Tagat - Assistant Editor at Rolling Stone India; Vijay Basrur - Founder of OK Listen Media; Heena Kriplani - Head of TuneCore; Aishwarya Natarajan - Founder of Indianuance; and Narendra Kusnur - Freelance music journalist, online music show presenter, content consultant in music apps. RCFA has grown to become one of the most sought-after awards with each passing year, garnering rising curiosity and integration from artists across the globe to participate in this celebration of musical creativity and diversity.
Commenting on the launch of Radio City Freedom Awards Season 7, Rachna Kanwar, Chief Operating Officer - Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-day said, “With Radio City Freedom Awards, we’ve come a long way from the first season way back in 2013. The journey has been exciting and fulfilling and we feel fortunate that along the way, we became a part of many inspiring journeys of indie artists and the industry itself. This is an exciting time for us as we unveil the seventh season of Radio City Freedom Awards. Over the years, Radio City has built the most coveted platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect with music lovers. Once again we look forward to receiving nominations from across the country and listening to some exceptional music. We are confident that through Radio City Freedom Awards, we will continue bridging boundaries and strengthening the aura of indie culture.”
Radio City started supporting the indie music culture from 2012 with the launch of the first web radio station called Radio City Freedom. The following year, Radio City introduced Radio City Freedom Awards, the biggest platform in India for celebrating and recognizing indie musicians across genres and languages. Over the seven seasons, Radio City Freedom Awards is India’s only audited & indigenous award for Indie Artists.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube