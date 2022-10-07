Mindshare, Wavemaker take home Content Marketing Agency Awards at e4m Media ACE

The agencies were awarded for their premium works in the content marketing sector

We are delighted to announce that Mindshare bagged the Content Marketing Agency of the Year award with Wavemaker as a close runner-up.

Mindshare walked away with the top honours for the premium-quality content marketing services it offers and the way it has contributed to the content marketing sector. The e4m Media ACE Awards is proud to acknowledge and award the agency’s works.

e4m Media Ace Awards is in its 6th year, and we are honoured to award and recognize such exemplary works.

