MIB bans online betting ads on print, TV and digital

Ads of online betting promote an activity that otherwise poses a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, stated MIB

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued an advisory to print, TV and digital media to refrain from publishing/displaying online betting ads.

The advisory is issued in light of instances where a number of advertisements of online betting websites or platforms have been appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

It further says, “Betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children.”

"Having regard to the larger public interest involved, the print and electronic media is advised to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms. The online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, are advised not to display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience."

"Betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. Further, advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television," pointed out MIB.

On December 2020, MIB had issued an advisory to Private Satellite TV channels to adhere to the ASCI guidelines on ads of online gaming, which had specific do's and dont's for print and audio-visual ads of online gaming.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)