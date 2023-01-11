Meta to stop advertisers from targeting teens by gender

Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has launched its new ad campaign, ‘You can’t tell the difference, but the planet can’ starring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been the brand’s investors and ambassadors.

“True to its slogan, the video campaign aims to make people aware that switching to a plant-based meat diet may be a rich culinary experience while protecting the planet should be everybody’s top priority. Power Couple, Virat and Anushka have always advocated for healthy and sustainable eating habits and have been working on the mission with Blue Tribe,” the company said.

The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D.

The video showcases the impact of sustainable eating choices poignantly - it starts with barren land and ends with a lush green rainforest. That is the effect of switching to plant-based meat. One simple choice can contribute to the difference between the desolation of environmental destruction and the wholesomeness of preservation.

Speaking about her motivation behind being a part of the campaign, Anushka Sharma said, “I connect with the vision of Blue Tribe. They are doing so much for the planet, without taking a moral stance. They instead provide options to meat eaters without forcing them to compromise on taste. I hope we can inspire more and more people through this video campaign and motivate them to join us in our mission to save our planet.”

“I truly believe sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving mother earth. Eating is something that we can have complete control over. On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life. I was also a hardcore non-vegetarian a few years ago. But now that we can consume green alternatives without compromising on taste, what could be better than this? This is the reason I love and resonate so much with Blue Tribe’s philosophy and its mission to protect the planet by going green with our diet. And the ad perfectly conveys this message.” Virat Kohli added