Merger at WPP: Is consolidation the key to move forward?
Several industry leaders found the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R as VML as the need of the hour
On Tuesday, London-based WPP took the industry by surprise as it announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to create “VML”. VML is expected to be the largest creative agency in the world with 30,000 employees across 64 markets.
Interestingly, the twin creative agencies were themselves the products of momentous mergers by WPP in 2018. On Wednesday, their websites displayed the integration update.
Wunderman Thompson (WT) – or what was J Walter Thompson (JWT) – first set up its India office in a room at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai about 90 years ago. Considered one of the oldest in the world, JWT catered to top brands like General Motors, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.
In 2018, WPP merged creative shop Young & Rubicam with digital ad firm VML to form VMLY&R. The same year, WPP also combined J. Walter Thompson with digital agency Wunderman to create Wunderman Thompson.
Consolidation is the norm
The merger has come at a time when advertisers are trying to cut ad dollars by all means amidst challenging economic conditions. This has created pressure on the creative advertising ecosystem globally. Entry of generative AI, which creates scores of campaigns, images and videos in seconds, has made it harder for creative agencies.
Nevertheless, mergers are not new to the advertising world. WPP itself has been at the forefront of mergers and acquisitions in the last decade. As per Statica, between 2016 and 2020, Dentsu was the leader in M&A deals, having made 98, followed by WPP with 68 and Accenture with 40 deals.
“The agency seems to have resumed its rationalization of agency brands,” said an industry expert.
Other big networks are also undergoing a churn. For instance, Japan-based Dentsu International merged its agencies such as DentsuMB, 360i and Isobar a year ago to launch a new global creative network- Dentsu Creative.
“Publicis and IPG Mediabrands have also brought most of their agencies under one roof over the last few years. In some cases, one person is leading several agencies. For instance, Dheeraj Sinha, who quit Publicis Group a month ago, was heading five agencies - Leo Burnett, BBH India, Publicis Business, Publicis Health and Leo Burnett Orchard,” a senior executive pointed out.
Even as some of the biggest integration efforts have not yielded the expected results, industry experts feel that consolidation and integration is the key to moving forward.
“Expect more such integrations and mergers in the coming year as the macroeconomic situation continues to be uncertain due to multiple factors including Israel-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine wars and inflation,” an industry veteran said.
As per a report from GroupM, the media arm of WPP, India’s ad revenue is expected to grow by a subdued 12% to $17.3 billion in 2023 against the initial projection of 16.8%.
Diversification of creative work
The work of advertising agencies has been increasingly expanding and diversifying over the last few years. They are not just making television, print or radio commercials anymore.
Digital advertising has grown exponentially over the years, currently accounting for nearly 45 percent of advertising spend in India. With the evolution of social media, eCommerce, OTT and other new media platforms, digital emerged as the biggest disruptor in 2020, followed by generative AI that came in 2022.
Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, shared, “Historically, the core of the creative agency was the idea. The media was there to support that idea. Now, there is too much fragmentation in the media, and the frequency of media consumption has gone up over the past few years. Demand for Data and technology has surged like never before. Marketers are anxious and the average period of communication between a marketer and creative agency has been reduced from a few months to a few days, sometimes just one day.”
WPP has been trying to include technology, e-commerce and data consulting as its way forward. The company hopes to make it easier for marketers to access such different services by putting them under the same roof.
As for Ambi Parameswaran, an independent brand strategist, WPP’s move is symptomatic of the serious disruptions in the MarCom space. “Accenture is a serious player on the one end. At the other end are the nimble small start-up MarCom agencies. And the tech majors who want to have the cake and eat it. Exciting times indeed.”
Meanwhile, the news of the merger came as a shock to some experts in the industry.
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner at Enormous, said, “I do feel sad about the loss of a brand name that used to have the biggest presence in the country. People wanted to go and work for such large organizations with a lot of rigour in terms of brand building.”
Amer Jaleel, Founder of Curativity, echoed the sentiments, “I was really saddened and heart-broken to hear of the extinguishing of the WT brand. I’m sure the bosses at WPP have thought long and hard and surely have taken what is called a future-facing decision.”
WPP leaders in India remained tight-lipped over the development.
Indian leadership
While Jon Cook has been appointed VML's Global CEO, the agency has not yet announced its leadership in India. Wunderman Thomspon is currently being headed by Shamsuddin Jasani, CEO South Asia, and VMLY&R by Saurabh Saksena, CEO-India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
TVC for Doritos Dinamita promises blast in every bite
The launch campaign is planned across multiple platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Doritos has unveiled a new TVC campaign to introduce its new launch – Doritos Dinamita.
Bringing to life the snack’s ‘explosive’ format, the film features a bunch of campers who are stranded in the middle of nowhere but saved by the bold move of the youngest in the group. As the campers desperately wait to be rescued for over two days, they fail to get the attention of the chopper hovering over them. Just then, the youngest of the lot stumbles on the last packet of Doritos Dinamita in his backpack. Looking at the dynamite shape and explosive flavour of the chip, he has a ‘eureka’ moment. He crunches on the chip to create an explosion that diverts the chopper back to the campsite, successfully rescuing all of them.
Speaking on the new film, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead, Doritos, PepsiCo India, “At Doritos, we have always our consumer at the centre of our communication, connecting with them through our innovative products and bold storytelling. While the all-new Doritos Dinamita perfectly embodies the boldness of the consumer it's designed for, we wanted to amplify its crunch with a compelling narrative. Through our film, we’ve not only highlighted the ‘explosive’ nature of the product, but also our strong believe in bold self-expression.”
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett said, “New Doritos Dinamita is shaped like a dynamite and has a fiery taste, this gave rise to the idea of ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’. Our film dramatizes this idea in the brand’s signature style of humour. The film will be followed up with an extensive integrated campaign that will play up the blast aspect of the product."
Not limited to a TVC, the Doritos Dinamita ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’ campaign will be brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround campaign.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hrithik Roshan unveils Ferrero’s festive pack in new TVC
Hrithik Roshan explains that the collection is exquisitely designed and crafted
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Inspired by Italian pastry expertise, made with passion and infinite attention to quality, Ferrero Collection has a selection of the signature Ferrero range of products: Ferrero Rocher®, Raffaello®, and Ferrero Rondnoir.
Ferrero India Private Limited has announced the launch of ‘Ferrero Collection, a gifting pack for the festive occasions. The campaign for the pack features actor Hrithik Roshan who explains that the collection is exquisitely designed, crafted, and curated to stand out from the rest.
Zoher Kapuswala, Head of Marketing at Ferrero Pralines said, “India has a long-standing custom of gifting during festivals and special occasions. With the premium gifting market on the rise, today’s consumers are looking for novel premium gifting options that create lasting impressions and Ferrero Collection is the perfect gift choice. The luxurious set and select assortment of different products in the Ferrero Collection are ideal for consumers looking for a premium gift for their loved ones.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Himalayan’s film for its Kashmiri Saffron offering promises purity
The campaign is conceptualized by Schbang
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 2:47 PM | 2 min read
Himalayan, a premium brand from the House of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), recently announced its entry into the Kashmiri Saffron segment. The brand has now taken its signature source inspired storytelling style to showcase its latest Kashmiri Saffron offering. The campaign conceptualized by Schbang weaves the brand promise of providing 100% pure Kashmiri Saffron in an elegant packaging wherein each pack comes with a QR code.
The new advert beautifully captures the essence of Kashmir and weaves the brand proposition in a heart-touching story with a lady wandering through the picturesque hills of Kashmir, serenaded by the melody of local folk tunes by a lakeside. She shares a moment with a young Kashmiri girl who vanishes, leaving behind a precious saffron flower. Continuing her journey, she encounters the same girl at the end of a lane, who silently beckons her to follow. The lady follows her to a breathtaking saffron field in full bloom. There, she picks another saffron flower and places it in a box that later transforms into vibrant red Kashmiri saffron strands adorned with saffron flower motifs.
The ad also throws light on the rampant adulteration in the saffron industry, leading to trust deficit issues in the category. Himalayan known from it’s purity and quality credentials is offering consumers a first of its kind experience within the saffron category of sharing with consumers the quality and purity report of their pack
Commenting on the new brand film, Vikram Grover, MD, NourishCo Beverages Ltd said, “Himalayan Saffron is more than just a product; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to authenticity and quality. We embarked on this journey with a vision to bring the mystique of Kashmir to your plate, ensuring that every strand of saffron is a reflection of the land it originates from. With each pack, we aim to share the rich heritage and culture of Kashmir, where the saffron blooms with unmatched purity. Himalayan Saffron represents a bridge between our brand's ethos of premium, affinity for nature, and the enchanting world of saffron. It's a way to transport consumers to the heart of Kashmir and allow them to experience the magic of this Grade 1 certified, 100% pure Kashmiri saffron, a spice that carries with it centuries of tradition and excellence.”
Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang added, "At Schbang, we've harnessed the power of storytelling under creative leadership of Manish Kinger to bring the journey of Himalayan Saffron to life. It's a tale of purity and passion that resonates with the soul of Kashmir, and we're thrilled to share it.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
McDonald’s Diwali campaign encapsulates the essence of familial bonds and joy
The #ForYourOtherDiwali campaign is created by DDB Mudra group
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
This festive season McDonald's India (West & South) is all set to add an extra spark to the celebrations. Launching its new brand campaign, #ForYourOtherDiwali, the brand brings alive occasions where McDonald’s is the ideal companion to every moment of joy during the festive season, be it with family, friends, or other acquaintances. Based on this insight, the brand has unveiled a new TVC creatively crafted by DDB Mudra Group.
The TVC encapsulates the essence of familial bonds and joy. The setting is a late-night discreet Diwali card party among cousins – a common Diwali tradition. A McDelivery executive arrives to deliver a McDonald’s package. Just when he is about to ring the doorbell, a hushed request from a girl prompts him to silently pass the package through the window instead. Curiously peeking in, he discovers a gathering of cousins engaged in an enthusiastic card game under dim lights The film ends with the delivery person wishing Diwali to the girl and leaving happily. The cousins go on to enjoy a quintessential McDonald’s moment, enjoying the iconic fries and burgers.
Arvind RP, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's India (W&S) said, “The festive season is not about just one celebration. There are actually several festive moments, be it with cousins, friends, colleagues or neighbours and so on, ‘multiple other moments enjoyed with multiple other families. #ForYourOtherDiwali campaign brings alive this insight very well. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance all festive occasions, big and small, for our fans and create unforgettable memories with McDonald's great-tasting burgers and fries. We believe McDonald’s India will be integral, anytime, anywhere through McDelivery, to add joy and convenience to these festive gatherings, ensuring that every celebration is truly special”.
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Diwali isn’t just a day in our country, it’s a festive season. So, you end up celebrating many Diwalis before that one auspicious day. Be it with your best mates, your colleagues, your neighbours or just about anyone who is important to you. And as a brand that’s for everyone, we wanted to be a part of all these celebrations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Happydent hosts stand-up comedy show for the hearing impaired
On World Smile Day, Happy Dent got comics like Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta and Shreeja Chaturvedi to perform for the hearing impaired with the help of sign language translators
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:28 PM | 2 min read
Happydent hosted a one of its kind stand-up comedy show “Sign to Smile” in Mumbai on World Smile Day for the hearing impaired, breaking the barriers and embracing inclusivity.
The show witnessed some of India’s favourite stand-up comedians taking the stage including Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shashwat Maheshwari, Madhvendra Singh along with three sign language translators who played a pivotal role in translating the show seamlessly. It also featured Shubham Chaudhary, an ISL (Indian Sign Language) performer and actor, who added a unique comedic dimension to the show while making it accessible to all.
Commenting on this initiative, Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfetti Van Melle India stated, “On World Smile Day, we brought smiles that radiated from ear to ear. Happydent is all about sparkling smiles, and our unique event “Sign To Smile” exemplified our commitment to enabling smiles. We are proud to partner with India Signing Hands in creating an unforgettable evening of humor and inclusivity.”
Alok Kejriwal - Founder & CEO, Indian Signing Hands (ISH), expressed their pride in being part of the 'Sign to Smile' show. They said, "Translating humour for the hearing-impaired audience is a rewarding experience, and 'Sign to Smile' by Happydent exemplifies the power of a smile in breaking down barriers. We are delighted to have contributed to this one-of-its-kind initiative, making smile accessible to all and fostering inclusivity through sign language."
Harshil Karia, Founder and MD of Schbang, the creative, media, and technology transformation company that partnered with Happydent on the 'Sign to Smile' campaign, shared his thoughts, stating, " Our collaboration with Happydent for the 'Sign to Smile' campaign has been an inspiring journey into the realm of creativity and inclusivity. This initiative celebrates laughter's universal appeal and aims to make humor accessible to everyone, breaking down barriers and uniting people from all walks of life. Happydent has entered a territory where humour becomes a universal language, and we're excited for more innovative collaborations in the future."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Mastercard releases World Cup anthem for fans to relive 2011 triumph
In the campaign, brand ambassador MS Dhoni lays emphasis on the role that fans play in the game
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:58 PM | 2 min read
As the Indian cricket team continues its winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mastercard has released a special anthem to enable millions of cricket fans across the country to relive the 2011 triumph.
The anthem features World Cup-winning captain and Mastercard’s brand ambassador, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recalling the moments leading to the historic win 12 years ago at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It shows scores of fans cheering for the Men in Blue as the team chased down Sri Lankan team’s 275-run target to lift the coveted trophy.
Powered by Mastercard’s iconic Sonic brand tune, the anthem has been designed on the theme of ‘Har fan hai priceless’ (every fan is priceless). It includes the former Indian skipper emphasizing that every cheer by cricket fans goes a long way in lifting the spirits of players. It further shows Dhoni remembering the moment when all Indian fans in the stadium began chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.
“This anthem is a tribute by Mastercard to millions of India’s cricket fans who breathe life into the game. As ICC’s global partner for this year’s World Cup and a brand which has a strong connection with Indian cricket, Mastercard is committed to providing memorable opportunities and experiences to fans. The undying spirit and depth of emotions exhibited by fans in every match that India plays is simply priceless,” said Julie Nestor, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp