MediBuddy launches #HealthPeWealth campaign featuring Arjun Kapoor

Through this campaign, the healthcare platform aims to reach out to a larger audience to spread the message about making health a priority amongst individuals

Welcoming the festive season with a bang, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform has joined hands with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for healthcare sale ‘HealthPeWealth’. With the lowest prices, unbelievable offers, and discounts available on the platform, health will no longer be secondary.

The campaign will be offering customers a slew of benefits from unlimited doctor consultations, lab tests at Rs. 249, vaccination doses for flat Rs. 699, and many more exciting offers and discounts all available exclusively on MediBuddy platforms. The cost of the MediBuddy Gold Card has also been slashed to Rs. 1000.

Along with great discounts, customers also stand a chance to win exclusive goodies on spending of Rs. 9999, Rs. 7499 & Rs. 4999 respectively for their health needs. Individuals will also be eligible to avail of an instant 10% discount on making payments through ICICI Bank Credit Card; users can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 75 on transacting via MobiKwik. The offers would be valid from 20th September to 30th September 2021.

The digital healthcare platform has always been at the forefront of promoting health and accelerating India’s digital medical ecosystem. Associating with Arjun Kapoor, who is an advocate of health and fitness and has always been vocal about encouraging individuals to inculcate and adopt the same. MediBuddy through this campaign aims to reach out to a larger audience to spread the message across about making health a priority amongst individuals.

Commenting on the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, “At MediBuddy, we have always strived towards amplifying India’s healthcare reach and making quality healthcare more accessible for individuals. We have stood by our beliefs and our mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible for all individuals across the length and breadth of our country.”

Rejoicing the festive season in high spirits, Mr. Kannan further added, “We hope ‘HealthPeWealth’ brings prosperity, good health, and happiness to all our customers. We are extremely delighted to have collaborated with Arjun Kapoor in this latest endeavor and we truly believe he would help us voice our message for promoting healthcare more articulately.”











Commenting on the same, Arjun Kapoor said, “The current situation has highlighted how imperative health is and how individuals must make it a priority. The #HealthPeWealth campaign is a great initiative that makes quality healthcare more accessible and affordable. It has been thrilling to collaborate with a brand that has been integral in stimulating India’s digital medical ecosystem.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of accelerating India’s digital healthcare transformation. Recently, it announced to lend full support to state governments administering vaccination drives; MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform has tied up with 350+ top hospitals across 130 cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, and Kochi to further strengthen the vaccine rollout across the country.

Amid the second wave, MediBuddy has also launched several initiatives such as Hospital Bed Availability Tracker, a 24x7 helpline number, and a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help tackle the surge of coronavirus infection and contribute its bit in combating the virus.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)