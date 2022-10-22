MediBuddy launches #GiftofGoodHealth Diwali campaign with Amitabh Bachchan

The campaign encourages consumers to gift “MediBuddy Gold” to their loved ones on Diwali

MediBuddy has launched a new Diwali campaign called #GiftofGoodHealth in collaboration with Bombae (Bombay Shaving Company Women) and Ministry of Nuts, Dry Fruits Brand.

The campaign's objective is to break the monotony of normal gifting and emphasize the significance of health in consumers' minds by encouraging them to give the gift of good health “MediBuddy Gold” to their loved ones.

The #GiftofGoodHealth will provide customers with a plethora of benefits and discounts on various healthcare services provided by MediBuddy.

As part of the campaign, a new video featuring brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan will be released wherein he is wishing all MediBuddy users a Happy Diwali.

