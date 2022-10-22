MediBuddy launches #GiftofGoodHealth Diwali campaign with Amitabh Bachchan

The campaign encourages consumers to gift “MediBuddy Gold” to their loved ones on Diwali

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 22, 2022 8:24 AM  | 1 min read
Medibuddy

MediBuddy has launched a new Diwali campaign called #GiftofGoodHealth in collaboration with Bombae (Bombay Shaving Company Women) and Ministry of Nuts, Dry Fruits Brand.

The campaign's objective is to break the monotony of normal gifting and emphasize the significance of health in consumers' minds by encouraging them to give the gift of good health “MediBuddy Gold” to their loved ones.

The #GiftofGoodHealth will provide customers with a plethora of benefits and discounts on various healthcare services provided by MediBuddy.

As part of the campaign, a new video featuring brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan will be released wherein he is wishing all MediBuddy users a Happy Diwali.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Amitabh bachchan Diwali Medibuddy Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Sabhyata 

Sabhyata explores the softer side of female leadership in new Diwali film
21 hours ago

kinder joy

Kinder Joy's Diwali TVC showcases sweet moments of happiness
4 hours ago

Sonu

Rediffusion launches campaign with Sonu Sood for Apar industries
2 days ago