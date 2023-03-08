McCann Detroit ropes in Kash Sree as Executive Creative Director
Sree is an Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner
Kash Sree, Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner, has been roped in as Executive Creative Director/Writer by McCann Detroit.
Sree has been doing creative work in four continents along with winning major industry awards.
He has been working on advertising campaigns across industries like FMCG, B2B, Pharma and tech.
Channel Factory enters India in collaboration with Y&A Transformation
The US-based company has joined hands with Y&A Transformation and will offer ad tech solutions to YouTube advertisers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 8:54 AM | 2 min read
Channel Factory has announced it is entering India through a strategic collaboration with Y&A Transformation to offer its globally accepted ad tech solutions to YouTube advertisers in India.
Channel Factory (CF) is a google certified global technology and data platform which helps maximize performance efficiency and contextual suitability to deliver quantum leaps on campaign performances across various KPIs.
Commenting on the India launch, Robin Zieme, Chief Growth Officer – Global, Channel Factory said “We are delighted to enter the Indian market in collaboration with Y&A Transformation. India is one of the most happening and a very matured digital markets. If the recent IPL bids or the 2023 Adex projections are any indications on where digital ad spends in India are headed, we believe we are at the right place and right time. Our API pings YouTube half a billion times each day which helps us provide a real picture of the ecosystem to the advertisers. We have been delivering compelling value to global advertisers and this helped us place US$550 million worth of ad revenue with YouTube last year, almost doubling the investments each year. There’s a lot advertisers can gain from our solution. We are proud of our partnership with Y&A and wish them the very best.”
On the strategic partnership, Yesudas S Pillai, Founder, Y&A Transformation and Country Lead, Channel Factory said, “We are thrilled to be bringing the Channel Factory proposition to India. We soft launched in India few weeks ago and already running campaigns for Amazon, Sugar Cosmetics, TVS Tyres, Naukri, Too Yum, Zee etc to the clients’ delight. It is indeed an experience it to believe it platform. What we bring on the table is a well balanced mix of clean first party data, machine curation, human intelligence and the Realtime CF learning from running various global campaigns of scale across categories. It is indeed the one stop solution for advertisers who are seeking to align their brands with the best content and reach the right audience. We are quite encouraged by the traction we are witnessing and looking forward to building CF into size and scale.”
In new film, Tanishq aims to break the ‘superwoman syndrome’
Tanishq and Talented, along with Superfly Films, have come together to remind everyone that before she’s a superwoman, she’s human. And it’s human to struggle and to fail
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 7, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The world is not new to social empowerment narratives directed at women. The idea that a woman can do anything, has been interpreted as a woman must do everything. There's an internal and external burden of potential that women face today. That the modern woman should fulfil her duties to herself, her family and her career with perfection and never lose her balance. That as a founder, she must crush the investor meeting, and invest in her family and children - with equal perfection. We have turned women into superwomen. They are forces of nature, with 10 hands, who can be everything, and are present everywhere, all at once.
Tanishq and Talented, along with Superfly Films have come together to remind everyone that before she’s a superwoman, she’s human. And its human to struggle, and to fail.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager-Marketing, Tanishq said, “Today, women across the board are striving to strike the effortless balance between the multiple roles they play in life and are under the constant unsaid expectation to be thriving at it. But here’s a reminder to pause and remove that metaphorical cape sometimes, after all you are human too. This narrative is inspired by the stories of many superwomen all around each one of us celebrating the other side of what goes into making them”
Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative at Talented said, "We have higher expectations from women than we do from humans. Women today suffer from a burden of potential. A dad may get a standing ovation for packing lunch for his kids on one day - but the benchmark for women is much higher. Being called a superwoman is a compliment only when it’s not an expectation. This is as much a narrative about gender, as it is about mental health. Women's week felt like a moment as good as any to bring this forward."
Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films said, “Do women have the luxury of time? We are so busy trying to ace everything in life, living above and beyond the idea of being a multitasker that I don’t think we even realise when it begins to take a toll on us. Somewhere we have ourselves forgotten that we are human. That we can or only need to do so much. The world sees women in a certain light but where do women see themselves? And I think that is where the climax of the film takes us - this campaign is a long overdue reminder."
This Holi, Indian Oil invokes sense of purpose & joy
The film #BeTheColour has been conceptualised by Kinnect
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 7, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Indian Oil's new digital topical film on Holi, conceptualised by Kinnect, brings out a unique perspective, showcasing how this Holi one can go the distance to be the colour in someone's life.
The film #BeTheColour showcases how if one decides to go the distance, life rewards you with experiences that are both fulfilling and filled with a larger purpose than oneself.
Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (CC & Branding), IndianOil, said, "Our latest digital film on Holi, brought to life by Kinnect, reminds us that the festival of colours is not just about adding colour to our lives, but about going the distance to add colour to someone else's. This heart-warming narrative inspires us to strive for a larger purpose and shows us how life rewards those who do. It's a beautiful portrayal of the human spirit and a timely message for us all."
"For a brand that epitomises 'going the distance' in its products and ethos, the film captures how this simple state of mind can give spreading colour a whole new meaning. The simplicity of the storyline, the mundane chore that depicts everyday life for us, and an unexpected but rewarding experience come together to create an unforgettable celebration of the human spirit," states Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect.
Taapsee Pannu wants the youth to listen to the 'Noise' within
Lifestyle tech brand Noise has released a film starring Pannu for Women's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
Noise is geared up to celebrate the spirit of Women’s Day by showing their support for the women in blue. As an associate partner for Women’s IPL 2023, Noise will run their film ‘Transform like Taapsee’, featuring Taapsee Pannu. Joining in the spirit of Women’s Day, the film depicts brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotypes by listening to their noise within and showcases brand’s love and support towards the team, truly exemplifying the grit and determination it takes to make it big. The film will be aired during all the 22 matches on connected TV and linear SD+HD channels including Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.
Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said on the announcement, “At Noise have always aimed at creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience and what resonates with them better than cricket? Women in cricket perfectly exemplify our brand’s core philosophy of listening to the noise within. At Noise, we are proud to join in the celebration of Women’s IPL 2023 and we are certain our young audience will relate to it while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series.”
Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film resonates with the women dominating the world of cricket as it highlights the story of the choices she has made in her life, equating those with being a Noisemaker. It brings to light how Tapsee decided to go against all odds and listen to the Noise within, like the women in blue.
The film calls out the brand’s determination to encourage the youth and women to listen to the noise within. It further highlights its support towards the women dominating the world of cricket.
MarTech firm Geniee acquires Zelto
As per reports, the acquisition of the revenue optimization platform, earlier called AdPushup, is worth $70 million
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 8:02 AM | 1 min read
Japan-based Geniee, a marketing tech-based company, has acquired revenue optimization platform Zelto, media networks have reported.
Genie, which is part of the SoftBank Group, is believed to have paid $70 million for the acquisition.
The deal is believed to have given some investors of Zelto (formerly AdPushup) a 40-fold return.
The operations won't be affected significantly, Zelto Founder and CEO Ankit Oberoi has been quoted as saying.
Mumbai Indians launch their inaugural campaign ‘Aali Re’ ahead of WPL 2023
The 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 6:20 PM | 2 min read
Fifteen years after their debut in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians are all geared up for the first season of the Women’s Premier League.
To mark the occasion, Mumbai Indians have unveiled a brand new marketing campaign, Aali Re, which celebrates women and their incredible spirit. Aali Re is a simple yet powerful twist to the iconic clarion call of Aala Re associated with the Mumbai Indians. The 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio, with the Aali Re anthem being a particular highlight, inspired by the original ‘Aala Re’ anthem, which now features women vocalist.
“Mumbai Indians have always prided themselves on not just the spirit with which they play the game but also the spirit which embodies the city of dreams, Mumbai. The campaign aims to capture that zest and herald the beginning of something special and path-breaking. Mumbai Indians have always championed equal opportunities for boys and girls in sports and education, and to further cement the philosophy, Aali Re, which means ‘she has arrived’, celebrates the pioneering bunch of women who will be the first to don the iconic and customized blue and gold with a dash of coral, jersey in the WPL,” the franchise said in a statement.
Explaining the campaign further, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson says, "With this being the inaugural edition, the Mumbai Indians women’s team will have the opportunity to shape the future of women’s cricket and young women in sports. They will also inspire countless girls to make a career in sport and also encourage families to support budding athletes. Our campaign Aali Re captures that emotion."
Dalmia Bharat’s launches campaign highlighting skewed gender ratio in construction biz
The digital film, titled Homemaker, commemorates International Women’s Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Cement company Dalmia Bharat Limited has launched a digital campaign called ‘Homemaker’ commemorating International Women’s Day which is on 8th March.
The online campaign centres around a play on the word ‘Homemaker’ and the difference between its literal and conventional meaning. Normally the word ‘Homemaker’ is associated with stay-at-home mothers or housewives. However, the campaign focuses on interpreting the word literally to mean someone who builds homes. Through this campaign, Dalmia Bharat aims to highlight the gender ratio skew in the business and wants to lead the change in perception, showcasing women as equally skilled members of this fraternity.
The digital campaign will be activated through a series of teasers, testimonials, and a short film. Tagged as Because I'm that woman who chooses to be a #homemaker, the short film showcases how women in the construction industry are building their own destiny while encountering constant stereotypes. Initially it will seem that a woman is being portrayed as a homemaker, but there will be a twist towards the end showing her as the actual engineer, contractor, architect of homes - the actual 'homemaker'. Targeted at Tier I and Tier II audience, the Women’s Day campaign will aim to reach out to a larger talent pool, potential employees, and educational institutes. The campaign will run across six key digital platforms – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp till March 2023.
Commenting on the marketing campaign, DBL spokesperson said, “Traditionally, the construction industry is a male dominated field and only 12% women are part of this workforce in India. It remains an uncommon choice for women professionally due to the typecast and lack of opportunities. On Women’s Day we want to amplify our intent for the need to bring about a paradigm shift in this industry. We hope the campaign can sensitize and encourage women to explore and consider opportunities in our industry and company.”
