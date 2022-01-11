FCB Ulka's Anindya Banerjee steps down as Executive Creative Director

Banerjee joined FCB Ulka in 2018

Updated: Jan 11, 2022 11:02 AM
Anindya Banerjee

FCB Ulka's Anindya Banerjee has stepped down as Executive Creative Director after a stint over 3 years.

"It has been three years since I joined FCB Ulka and it has been an eventful journey with the teams here - from creating exceptional campaigns to winning One Show and Cannes for campaigns like "Times Out and Proud". I felt that now this is the right time to move out and explore other areas and challenges as one should keep moving ahead," Banerjee told exchange4media.

In his career spanning over 2 decades, Banerjee has been associated with agencies like Publicis, Ogilvy, L&K Saatchi and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

During his stint at FCB Ulka, Banerjee handled several accounts like Kansai Nerolac Paints, Amul, Indian Oil, Aditya Birla Group and ICICI Bank.

